MRP to Showcase Enterprise Client Success & ABM Platform Innovation at Forrester B2B Summit, May 2 – 4, 2022

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MRP, the only enterprise-class account-based sales & marketing platform, announced plans to reveal its latest research into enterprise ABM success at the Forrester B2B Summit North America.

As a Platinum sponsor and ABM thought leader, MRP will provide attendees with access and insights into the latest strategies and technologies propelling enterprise marketing success. Through product demos and case studies with leading B2B marketers, MRP (booth 514) will reveal how to orchestrate and deliver meaningful, personalized buying journeys in real-time across multiple channels, geographies, and languages to drive measurable business impact.

With its enterprise approach, MRP was recently named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Account-Based Marketing Platforms, Q1 2022 report, with Forrester noting MRP’s unique attribution that can connect individual channels to the ABM-influenced pipeline and customers’ praise of multitenant capabilities and global support. Bringing this potent mix of technology innovation and proven expertise, MRP will explore ground-breaking research, models, and frameworks designed with the enterprise organization’s priorities in mind during the following sessions:

MRP Case Study: Intelligence-Driven ABM and Speed to Revenue : Tuesday, May 3 at 11:20 am CDT. In this session, you’ll learn from MRP and ServiceNow the driving forces behind ABM leaders’ speed to market, pipeline, and revenue: data, intelligent insights, and finely tuned orchestration.

MRP Case Study: Beyond the Lead: Account-Based Strategies For Revenue Impact : Wednesday, May 4, 9:40 am – 10:10 am CDT. Learn how a multinational semiconductor company is reinventing its customer acquisition strategy and moving beyond mere alignment to synergies that produce game-changing impact for its target accounts across the globe.

Virtual Theater Spotlight: ABM For Revenue Impact: From Silo to Symphony : Join MRP thought leaders online during the B2B Summit's Digital Experience as they expose the myths of ABM – and share five enabling criteria for ABM success, plus foundational elements of success for enterprise organizations like Dell Technologies, Oracle, and SAP.

MRP Prelytix™ Preview: The Future of ABM: Summit attendees can visit booth 514 for an exclusive look at the new MRP Prelytix platform, with advancements in predictive analytics and AI-driven account intelligence that speed time to market, to pipeline, and revenue.

“Enterprise ABM requires a thoughtful and strategic approach to people, processes, and technology to transform sales and marketing into lock-step revenue teams,” said Mark Ogne, CMO of MRP. “MRP Prelytix is built from the ground up to service organizations that operate in complex environments and embody a sophisticated approach beyond what most solutions offer today. We’re excited to bring this sophistication to the Forrester B2B Summit and showcase why Forrester has positioned MRP as an ABM leader in its Wave report.”

MRP Prelytix is the only enterprise-class predictive account-based sales and marketing platform. For organizations that serve multiple partners, lines of business, geographies, or industries, MRP Prelytix empowers sales and marketing teams to simplify their environment’s complexity and produce measurable and high-performance conversion, pipeline velocity and closed revenue. Applying the industry’s only real-time predictive analytics and data management, we fuel over 1,000 ABM engines across six continents to coordinate, execute, and optimize their ABM programs using eight channels produced in 20 languages. Powered by KX, Prelytix sits on top of the fastest streaming analytics database in the world. For more information, visit: www.mrpfd.com.

