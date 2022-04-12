Netacea Receives Top Score in Bot Detection Criterion in 2022 Analyst Report

Agentless bot management provider ranked among top players in Analyst Report

Manchester, 12th April, 2022 – Netacea, the bot detection and mitigation specialist, today announced it has received the highest score in the Bot Detection criterion in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report.

Forrester, a leading research organisation that provides advice on existing and emerging technology, has identified Netacea as a Strong Performer in its 2022 evaluation of the bot management market, despite being “among the smallest vendors in this Forrester Wave.” Netacea also received the highest possible score for Threat Research.

The report evaluated 15 top vendors in bot management and notes that Netacea “ consistently punches above its weight in thought leadership and research ” The report found that Netacea, which recently received $12 million in Series A funding, had consistent investment into threat research and data science and “Reference customers applauded the product’s effectiveness and the ‘very attentive’ support team ”

The report, authored by Sandy Carielli, Forrester Principal Analyst, states: “Netacea has made major investments in threat research and data science and gives its delivery team dedicated “blue sky” time to advance new ideas. The vendor exhibits discipline with its go-to-market and execution

“Reference customers applauded the product’s effectiveness and the “very attentive” support team: “It’s plain to see it working. I like the way the ML approach adjusts to catch new attacks.””

Jeremy Gidlow, Netacea CEO and co-founder said: “We are thrilled with the result of the evaluation and our position in the bot management market. We believe The Forrester Wave™ results reflect the strength of our technology offering and validates our decision to take a different approach to the bot challenge; with particular reference to our detection approach and machine learning model usage and training. To us, this also shows how Netacea truly is an underdog in the bot management landscape as we contend with some providers over twice our size. We are in an excellent position to continue growing our presence in North America as well as our partner programme.”

UK-based Netacea has developed pioneering bot management technology that protects websites, mobile apps and APIs from automated threats using an intelligent detection engine: Intent Analytics™. By identifying and prioritising genuine human traffic, organisations maximise their online revenues, safeguard brand reputation and mitigate risk.

Netacea’s revolutionary agentless approach to bot management combines web log analysis with real-time and historic trends to analyse user behaviour and determine intent. The technology is uniquely equipped to detect sophisticated threats, combining extensive signal collection with deep analysis and dashboards that address both security and business context in the enterprise environment.

About Netacea

Netacea, a bot detection and mitigation platform, takes a smarter approach to bot management and is a recognised leader for its innovative use of threat intelligence and machine learning. Netacea’s Intent Analytics™ engine analyses web and API logs in near real-time to identify and mitigate bot threats. This unique approach provides businesses with transparent, actionable threat intelligence that empowers them to make informed decisions about their traffic.

