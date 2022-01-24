Nevada State College Extends Contract with YuJa to Continue Providing Innovative, Technology-Rich Video Learning Opportunities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nevada State College (NSC) recently signed a three-year contract extension with YuJa to continue licensing the Enterprise Video Platform and hardware devices deployed in dozens of classrooms campuswide.

Nevada State College leverages the powerful Hardware Hub in over 30 classrooms and lecture halls to enable seamless lecture capture and live streaming of multisource content to its nearly 7,000 students. Because recordings can be remotely scheduled in the Hardware Hub, instructors can simply walk in and begin teaching their class. Canvas, the institution’s Learning Management System, integrates directly with the Video Platform to bring lecture capture and live stream capabilities directly to users.

In addition to providing streaming and media management tools in one centralized location, YuJa enables instructors to use software capture for lecture capture, live streaming and video management. Instructors can also create engaging and interactive video quizzes that measure and track retention and other metrics to improve the educational experience.

This multi-year contract extension is helping the college deliver on its mission to foster opportunity with innovative, technology-rich learning opportunities that promote the acquisition of interdisciplinary knowledge and skills.

“Nevada State College has entrusted YuJa to provide a user-friendly, yet robust video and media management solution since 2016,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re proud to serve the institution and are committed to helping NSC serve its students with quality tools designed for colleges and universities.”

Since its implementation, YuJa has enabled Nevada State College to provide lecture capture with room camera, audio systems and other media; flip classrooms with software-based lecture capture tools; live stream events; and has provided full-scale video and digital asset management.

“YuJa provides our institution with seamless lecture capture and live streaming capabilities that are automated and integrated directly into our learning management system. During the pandemic, these capabilities were instrumental in extending instruction to remote learners,” said Brian Chongtai, Director of Information Technology at Nevada State College. “Additionally, our team greatly appreciates the support YuJa has provided us over the years, ensuring that the platform is reliable, listening to our needs, and implementing features we’ve requested.”

ABOUT NEVADA STATE COLLEGE

Nevada State College is an integral member of the Nevada System of Higher Education. The institution serves a critical need between the two-year colleges and the research institutions with a commitment to personalized education. Nestled at the foot of Mount Scorpion in Henderson, Nevada State College’s 511-acre campus is rapidly developing to meet a growing student population and dynamic programs. Its five buildings house energy-efficient, 40-student or smaller classrooms, and open community spaces.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278