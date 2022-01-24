New Relic Recognized as Cloud Observability Leader by GigaOm

New Relic earns top ranking among observability solutions for its full-stack visibility, integrated AIOps, dashboarding, OpenTelemetry leadership, multi-cloud support, and other industry leading capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 GigaOm Radar for Cloud Observability Solutions. This new GigaOm report provides the market with one of the first in-depth assessments of observability solution providers based on specific evaluation metrics, including: key product features and characteristics, product roadmap, innovation, strength of ecosystem, and execution. GigaOm recognized New Relic as a Leader and a Forward Mover because of its outstanding capabilities in reporting, user interaction performance, and multi-cloud resource view. GigaOm also praised New Relic for its leadership in OpenTelemetry capabilities, exceptional docs and execution for ease of use, microservice detection, support for public, private and hybrid cloud deployments.

“Digital transformation has impacted operational awareness in many ways, including the need for cloud observability solutions. From large enterprises to small startups, cloud computing is changing the way businesses look at IT,” said Ron Williams, Principal Analyst, GigaOm. “The strongest single-vendor solutions continue to come from companies like New Relic with application performance monitoring backgrounds. [New Relic] provides application performance management as well as infrastructure, browser, real user, synthetics, mobile, AIOps, and native client monitoring.”

“Observability is mission critical for enterprises of every size to maintain operational awareness of their software deployed across public, private, hybrid and edge cloud infrastructure. We address this need by empowering every engineer to do their best work based on data, not opinions,” said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. “This recognition from GigaOm is proof that our bold strategy to move away from disjointed SKU bundles to offer the only all-in-one observability platform with a secure telemetry cloud, powerful full-stack analysis tools and predictable consumption pricing is the ideal platform for enterprises.”

New Relic helps leading software teams make observability a daily practice across the entire software lifecycle. With the New Relic all-in-one observability platform, every engineer regardless of their role – backend, web, mobile, infrastructure ops, network, SRE, DevOps, and more – can see relevant data and analysis for the services they own, and also see dependencies across their tech stack. That’s why businesses using New Relic report improvements in uptime and reliability, higher operational efficiency, and better exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Highlights on the value New Relic delivers to customers as noted within the report include:

New Relic provides full-stack visibility from the client side (mobile, browser) to back-end services, to databases, infrastructure, and networks, with the ability to view traces and logs in context. Automap capabilities allow dependencies to be visualized.

New Relic’s AIOps is integrated into all capabilities and is available for free for all full users. It includes anomaly detection, root cause analysis assistance, and incident mitigation.

Dashboards provide visibility of data with a library of built-in charts and templates available as well as New Relic’s programmable platform that builds custom visualizations.

New Relic includes OpenTelemetry APM, which provides exporters to ingest telemetry data into a single, fully managed telemetry data platform. A single set of APIs and libraries are provided to standardize telemetry data collection, eliminating the need to create code.

New Relic is a top-10 contributor to OpenTelemetry. Pixie, an open-source observability tool for Kubernetes applications is offered as part of the New Relic observability platform to capture telemetry data without the need for manual instrumentation.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2022 GigaOm Radar for Cloud Observability Solutions here.

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs and traces—paired with the most powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers get past the ‘what’ to uncover the ‘why’. Delivered through the industry’s only consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, decrease change failure rates, accelerate release frequency and reduce mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including AB InBev, Banco Internacional, Chegg, Gojek, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS) and Zalora improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Uncover the ‘why’ with New Relic at www.newrelic.com.

