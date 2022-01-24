New Research Says 92% of Marketers to Boost Out-of-home Budget in 2022 as Digital Ad Returns Decline

Survey respondents are looking for alternatives to paid social as digital advertising fatigue increases among audiences, most saying OOH is perfect counterbalance

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—OneScreen.ai, a SaaS-enabled B2B marketplace provider for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, released new research that cites 92% of marketers plan to boost their OOH budget in 2022. While 98% of survey respondents said they invest in digital advertising, 97% are looking to alternative channels with 67% saying digital returns have diminished even after scaling up programs. In this largest study of its kind, Kickstand Communications surveyed more than 600 marketing professionals across 45 states in the U.S. on the future of OOH and the current state of digital advertising.

“Over the past decade, digital marketing channels like paid social and paid search have become the most popular way to advertise, yet in recent years, brands are struggling to stand out among the noise,” said Jeanne Hopkins, CRO at OneScreen.ai. “Unlike internet ads, real-world marketing doesn’t appear, then quickly disappear. It is a medium centered on being in the right place at the right time, and it is replete with opportunities to creatively showcase messages in memorable ways while being highly measurable. This study confirms it’s an exciting time to be utilizing OOH.”

Marketers who responded to the survey agree that OOH placements are essential for reinforcing brand message (93%) and standing apart from competitors (76%). They also say OOH delights and surprises consumers who are increasingly difficult to impress online.

Sixty-one percent of survey respondents say the challenges of competing with massive brands for search position are partly to blame for declining digital ad returns, while 60% say growing consumer digital fatigue and distrust of digital ads are factors. Increased online focus during the COVID-19 pandemic made SEO competition even tougher, cited by 77%. As a result, approximately one-third of marketers are testing OOH placements as an alternative channel to bolster lackluster digital ROI.

Traditionally, the effectiveness of OOH campaigns has been difficult to measure. However, with technological advances, this is no longer the case. Nearly 92% of survey respondents report using a variety of trustworthy methods to reliably measure the effectiveness of OOH campaigns, including digital integration, promo codes, QR codes, and unique landing pages.

The possibilities with OOH advertising are endless, including mobile billboards on LED trucks, wall murals, TVs in public facilities and arenas, transportation signs, and billboards of all kinds that can be digitally enhanced. Today’s OOH is delivering more engagement with 84% of marketers predicting a rise in interactive OOH ads in 2022.

