NewMarket Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Net Income of $59.3 Million and Earnings Per Share of $5.75
  • Petroleum Additives Operating Profit of $86.9 Million
  • Focus Remains on Margin Recovery and Cost Control

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas E. Gottwald, released the following earnings report of the Company’s operations for the first quarter of 2022.

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $59.3 million, or $5.75 per share, compared to net income of $69.7 million, or $6.38 per share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Sales for the petroleum additives segment for the first quarter of 2022 were $660.3 million, up from $564.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was due mainly to higher selling prices and shipments, partially offset by changes in foreign currency rates. Petroleum additives operating profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $86.9 million, compared to $94.1 million for the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to higher raw material and operating costs, partially offset by increased selling prices and shipments. Shipments increased 2.3% between periods, with increases in both lubricant additives and fuel additives shipments across all regions except Asia Pacific, which reported decreases in both lubricant additives and fuel additives shipments.

While our first quarter operating margin was 13.2%, we are still being challenged by increasing raw material and operating costs. In addition, worldwide supply chain disruptions continue to negatively impact our business. Margin recovery and cost control will continue to be priorities throughout 2022 so that we will return to our historical profit margin range. We will also be working hard to resolve continuing supply chain issues to meet our customers’ growing needs, and we expect to see improvement in the supply chain and in our performance as the year unfolds.

During the quarter, we paid dividends of $21.6 million, repurchased 115,796 shares of our common stock for a total of $37.3 million, and funded capital expenditures of $12.6 million. We also received $372.8 million in proceeds from the sale of our marketable securities and repaid our $350 million 4.10% senior notes that were due in December 2022.

We expect continued strength in our petroleum additives sales and shipments. Our views toward the fundamentals of our industry remain unchanged with the petroleum additives market growing at 1% to 2% for the foreseeable future, and we expect to exceed that growth rate.

We continue to make decisions to promote long-term value for our shareholders and customers, and we remain focused on our long-term objectives. This is evidenced by our ongoing investments in supply capability and our technology- driven initiatives. We believe the fundamentals of how we run our business – a long-term view, safety-first culture, customer-focused solutions, technology-driven product offerings, and world-class supply chain capability – will continue to be beneficial for all our stakeholders.

Sincerely,

Thomas E. Gottwald

The petroleum additives segment consists of the North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Central America, and South America), Asia Pacific, and Europe/Middle East/Africa/India (Europe or EMEAI) regions.

The Company has disclosed the non-GAAP financial measure EBITDA and the related calculation in the schedules included with this earnings release. EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before the deduction of interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depreciation (on property, plant and equipment) and amortization (on intangibles and lease right-of-use assets). The Company believes that even though this item is not required by or presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this additional measure enhances understanding of the Company’s performance and period to period comparability. The Company believes that this item should not be considered an alternative to net income determined under GAAP.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although NewMarket’s management believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the availability of raw materials and distribution systems; disruptions at production facilities, including single-sourced facilities; hazards common to chemical businesses; the ability to respond effectively to technological changes in our industry; failure to protect our intellectual property rights; sudden, sharp or prolonged raw material price increases; competition from other manufacturers; current and future governmental regulations; the gain or loss of significant customers; failure to attract and retain a highly-qualified workforce; an information technology system failure or security breach; the occurrence or threat of extraordinary events, including natural disasters; terrorist attacks, wars and health-related epidemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to operating outside of the United States; political, economic, and regulatory factors concerning our products; the impact of substantial indebtedness on our operational and financial flexibility; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; resolution of environmental liabilities or legal proceedings; limitation of our insurance coverage; our inability to realize expected benefits from investment in our infrastructure or from future acquisitions, or our inability to successfully integrate future acquisitions into our business; the underperformance of our pension assets resulting in additional cash contributions to our pension plans; and other factors detailed from time to time in the reports that NewMarket files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available to shareholders upon request.

You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by NewMarket in the foregoing discussion speaks only as of the date on which such forward-looking statement is made. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We have no duty to, and do not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this discussion after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that the events described in any forward-looking statement made in this discussion, or elsewhere, might not occur.

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

Petroleum additives

 

$

660,304

 

 

$

564,898

 

All other

 

 

2,248

 

 

 

1,717

 

Total

 

$

662,552

 

 

$

566,615

 

Segment operating profit:

 

 

 

 

Petroleum additives

 

$

86,922

 

 

$

94,071

 

All other

 

 

98

 

 

 

(664

)

Segment operating profit

 

 

87,020

 

 

 

93,407

 

Corporate unallocated expense

 

 

(3,890

)

 

 

(4,312

)

Interest and financing expenses

 

 

(9,406

)

 

 

(6,343

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

(7,545

)

 

 

0

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

7,328

 

 

 

6,618

 

Income before income tax expense

 

$

73,507

 

 

$

89,370

 

Net income

 

$

59,318

 

 

$

69,712

 

Earnings per share – basic and diluted

 

$

5.75

 

 

$

6.38

 

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Net sales

 

$

662,552

 

$

566,615

Cost of goods sold

 

 

507,389

 

 

404,862

Gross profit

 

 

155,163

 

 

161,753

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

35,622

 

 

36,915

Research, development, and testing expenses

 

 

36,251

 

 

36,337

Operating profit

 

 

83,290

 

 

88,501

Interest and financing expenses, net

 

 

9,406

 

 

6,343

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

7,545

 

 

0

Other income (expense), net

 

 

7,168

 

 

7,212

Income before income tax expense

 

 

73,507

 

 

89,370

Income tax expense

 

 

14,189

 

 

19,658

Net income

 

$

59,318

 

$

69,712

Earnings per share – basic and diluted

 

$

5.75

 

$

6.38

Cash dividends declared per share

 

$

2.10

 

$

1.90

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

84,550

 

 

$

83,304

 

Marketable securities

 

 

0

 

 

 

375,918

 

Trade and other accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses

 

 

464,510

 

 

 

391,779

 

Inventories

 

 

524,091

 

 

 

498,539

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

41,183

 

 

 

38,633

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,114,334

 

 

 

1,388,173

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

 

671,327

 

 

 

676,770

 

Intangibles (net of amortization) and goodwill

 

 

127,356

 

 

 

127,752

 

Prepaid pension cost

 

 

245,751

 

 

 

242,604

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

69,294

 

 

 

68,402

 

Deferred charges and other assets

 

 

53,491

 

 

 

54,735

 

Total assets

 

$

2,281,553

 

 

$

2,558,436

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

290,846

 

 

$

246,097

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

73,401

 

 

 

85,103

 

Dividends payable

 

 

16,418

 

 

 

16,648

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

7,781

 

 

 

4,442

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

16,174

 

 

 

15,709

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

0

 

 

 

349,434

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

7,079

 

 

 

7,654

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

411,699

 

 

 

725,087

 

Long-term debt

 

 

841,074

 

 

 

789,853

 

Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent

 

 

53,096

 

 

 

52,591

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

215,594

 

 

 

228,776

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,521,463

 

 

 

1,796,307

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock and paid-in capital (with no par value; issued and outstanding shares – 10,254,703 at March 31, 2022 and 10,362,722 at December 31, 2021)

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(85,270

)

 

 

(82,227

)

Retained earnings

 

 

845,360

 

 

 

844,356

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

760,090

 

 

 

762,129

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

2,281,553

 

 

$

2,558,436

 

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Net income

 

$

59,318

 

 

$

69,712

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

21,072

 

 

 

20,631

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

7,545

 

 

 

0

 

Loss on marketable securities

 

 

2,977

 

 

 

0

 

Cash pension and postretirement contributions

 

 

(2,099

)

 

 

(2,577

)

Working capital changes

 

 

(66,987

)

 

 

(41,421

)

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(12,135

)

 

 

2,455

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

(787

)

 

 

0

 

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

 

 

372,846

 

 

 

0

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(12,612

)

 

 

(20,524

)

Redemption of 4.10% senior notes

 

 

(350,000

)

 

 

0

 

Issuance of 2.70% senior notes

 

 

0

 

 

 

395,052

 

Cash costs of 4.10% senior notes redemption

 

 

(7,099

)

 

 

0

 

Debt issuance costs

 

 

0

 

 

 

(2,932

)

Net borrowings under revolving credit facility

 

 

51,000

 

 

 

0

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(37,347

)

 

 

0

 

Dividends paid

 

 

(21,570

)

 

 

(20,763

)

All other

 

 

(2,876

)

 

 

(2,400

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,246

 

 

$

397,233

 

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Net Income

 

$

59,318

 

$

69,712

Add:

 

 

 

 

Interest and financing expenses, net

 

 

9,406

 

 

6,343

Income tax expense

 

 

14,189

 

 

19,658

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

20,604

 

 

20,324

EBITDA

 

$

103,517

 

$

116,037

 

Contacts

FOR INVESTOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
Brian D. Paliotti
Investor Relations
Phone: 804.788.5555
Fax: 804.788.5688
Email: [email protected]

