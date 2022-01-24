Ninth Wave Adds Chief Revenue and Chief Product Officers to Leadership Team

Company welcomes Doug Bacon and Cameron Taylor to support accelerating growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#financialdata—Ninth Wave, a leading SaaS platform for financial data connectivity, announced today that Douglas Bacon has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer and Cameron Taylor has joined as Chief Product Officer.

Having long been recognized as a leader in defining Open Finance, bi-directional financial data connectivity features, and the accompanying security protocols, the addition of these two roles to Ninth Wave’s leadership team is key to the company’s continued growth strategy.

“The Ninth Wave team has been pioneering Open Finance since financial data first went online; with Doug and Cameron, we’ll help define the next generation of Open Finance as well,” said George Anderson, CEO & Founder of Ninth Wave.

Anderson welcomes both Bacon and Taylor as known leaders in the industry, saying: “Their respective deep experience in Open Finance is an ideal fit for our team, as our mission is to serve all financial institutions (FIs) and securely connect all types of data within the ecosystem. Our current growth plans will be well served by Doug and Cameron’s experience, connections, reputation, and vision.”

“It’s such an exciting time to be working in financial technology where the pace of innovation and change is just incredible. Open Finance is central to this innovation and I’m excited to be part of Ninth Wave who is leading the charge as a true partner to FIs in helping manage their entire world of Open Finance. Benefits of Open Finance extend to all parties – consumers, third party providers, FIs – and Ninth Wave is uniquely positioned to unlock more value across the board and ultimately allow firms to better serve their customers and remain highly competitive,” said Cameron Taylor on his new role.

Taylor’s prior experience in financial services technology and product strategy as CPO brings a specialized background with deep insights into the needs of the wealth management industry, to lead Ninth Wave’s continued innovation in the market.

Doug Bacon most recently held the role of Financial Institution Partnerships Manager, with decades of experience at leading companies including Intuit and Fiserv. “Having worked on open banking projects with top-tier financial institutions, it has become apparent that the industry desperately needs a world class partner to deliver integrated Open Finance solutions. Ninth Wave makes that possible for any type and any size financial institution.”

Taylor heads the strategic direction of Ninth Wave’s platform; Bacon leads the company’s sales team and growth strategy. Both have joined the executive leadership team and will work closely together to drive the company’s expansion.

With the maturation of the platform’s features and the growing portfolio of new client logos, both of these senior leadership roles will help Ninth Wave capitalize on the growing momentum and adoption that Ninth Wave continues to see in the market, estimated as a $19B market opportunity in the United States and Europe.

Ninth Wave currently has among its clients 7 of the top ten U.S. banks and 8 of the top ten wealth managers and is well positioned to expand its market share due largely in part to the width and breadth of domain expertise within the team and in its software.

Ninth Wave is a SaaS permission-based platform that delivers secure data connectivity to financial institutions, offering configurable controls, visibility, and insights into all connections between aggregators, third-party apps, and internal applications. Ninth Wave empowers financial institutions and their customers with access and oversight to their connected apps through a single point of direct integration, providing unparalleled connectivity and universal compatibility, and enabling secure data exchange in a holistic and scalable open finance ecosystem. To learn more, visit ninth-wave.com.

