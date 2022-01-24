Nomi Health Partners with Tava Health to Deliver $1 Million in Free, Easy-to-Access Mental Health Support for Frontline Healthcare Workers

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nomi Health, a direct healthcare company dedicated to improving access and lowering costs in the healthcare system, will sponsor $1 million in mental healthcare services for frontline workers in various states. Healthcare workers will have access to no-cost therapy and mental health services through Tava Health’s innovative online platform.

The pandemic has been especially difficult for healthcare workers, who have sacrificed so much to keep our communities safe and healthy. Frontline healthcare workers have expressed high levels of stress according to Mental Health America and other leading health organizations. Nomi Health, one of the nation’s largest providers of private COVID-19 testing services, has observed the pandemic’s impact on this workforce firsthand.

“While the nation seeks to move on from COVID, our frontline workers continue to grapple with the stark realities of the past two years. They endured the most grueling circumstances, putting themselves and their families at risk while also enduring political divisiveness, extreme conditions and public tensions,” said Nomi Health Founder and CEO Mark Newman. “While the country no longer flashes lights and lines up to clap our hands in their honor, we at Nomi Health saw this important work with Tava — an extension of our own use of Tava among our employees — as one way we can support those who stepped up and sacrificed so much for us over the last two years.”

Nomi Health has committed to covering the cost of $1 million in therapy and mental health services for frontline healthcare workers who live in states where the company has a strong presence. The program will launch on May 1, 2022, in Florida, Texas, and Utah, and on June 1, 2022 in Colorado, Hawaii, and Nebraska. To deliver the care, Nomi Health has partnered with Tava Health, a provider of innovative mental health benefits for employees. Tava has partnered with many healthcare institutions to offer online therapy and mental health education on a platform that is especially suited for health care workers.

“The response we get from our healthcare customers has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Dallen Allred, co-founder and CEO of Tava Health. “Tava is able to overcome a lot of barriers that healthcare employees face when finding care, specifically mental health services, by providing free, online therapy at flexible hours. We are honored to partner with Nomi to extend this access to those that have put their lives on the line to provide care during the pandemic.”

Nomi Health and Tava are making accessing support easy, convenient and confidential. Workers in frontline care professions will be eligible to receive up to 12 free sessions per person. Individuals wishing to find out more information or apply for these services should refer to https://www.tavahealth.com/nomi. Organizations interested in offering this benefit to their employees can reach out to [email protected].

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company delivering easy-to-access, low-cost care across the U.S., to the benefit of patients, providers and the buyers of healthcare in both the public and private sectors. Nomi Health is based in Orem, Utah and is composed of a team of more than 3,000 professionals nationwide, actively working to lower healthcare costs, widen care access and improve the overall patient experience. The company’s Nomi Care platform — featuring local clinical and operations field teams, a sustainable supply chain, and seven networked laboratories – has served more than 11 million Americans with everyday healthcare services since its inception in 2019. Nomi Connect is a business operating system and payment platform enabling organizations to purchase healthcare directly and providers to be reimbursed in real time. Nomi Health is led by an experienced, cross-functional leadership team with clinical, healthcare, technology and finance backgrounds. Visit us on social media @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.

About Tava Health

Tava Health is a venture-backed, online mental health company dedicated to dramatically expanding access to mental health care. Tava partners with employers and insurance providers to overcome traditional barriers to care by providing convenient, high-quality, accessible mental health resources to employees and their families. Learn more at www.tavahealth.com.

