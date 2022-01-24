NordPass Business introduces free 30-day trial

Business customers can now test out the password manager without commitment

LONDON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A password manager solution for business clients, NordPass Business introduces a free 30-day trial for its new customers. From now on, businesses can easily test out the software without providing any payment details or committing to a plan. The trial can be set up on the NordPass Business website without the organization having to contact the sales team. NordPass Business offers the longest trial among business password managers.

“Our customer experience and feedback is crucial to us, and with the NordPass Business trial, we will be able to offer our clients an easy, simple way to test out our password management solution without commitment,” says Gerald Kasulis, VP of business and channel operations at Nord Security .

The NordPass Business trial is set for the Business tier with up to 250 licenses and is available for 30 days. During the trial period, an organization can test out all functionalities of NordPass Business.

What features does NordPass Business offer?

NordPass Business offers a variety of handy security and user management features, such as:

Data Breach Scanner, which allows users to scan the web for leaked data and find out if any of the company’s sensitive information has been breached.

which allows users to scan the web for leaked data and find out if any of the company’s sensitive information has been breached. Password Health , which helps mitigate security threats before they occur by identifying weak, reused, or old passwords within the company.

, which helps mitigate security threats before they occur by identifying weak, reused, or old passwords within the company. Imposing company-wide settings , such as auto-lock, setting password policies, or allowing logins to be shared outside the organization.

, such as auto-lock, setting password policies, or allowing logins to be shared outside the organization. Password Policy , which will set company-wide rules for password creation in order to prevent employees from creating such passwords as “123456.”

, which will set company-wide rules for password creation in order to prevent employees from creating such passwords as “123456.” Groups — a feature to share multiple company credentials at once with different departments or teams in the company.

— a feature to share multiple company credentials at once with different departments or teams in the company. Guest sharing — a handy feature for those businesses that work with external agencies or freelancers allowing employees to share credentials outside the company if permitted by the organization owner.

— a handy feature for those businesses that work with external agencies or freelancers allowing employees to share credentials outside the company if permitted by the organization owner. Activity Log , which gives the Owner a complete overview of all actions performed by any member of the organization.

, which gives the Owner a complete overview of all actions performed by any member of the organization. Easy account recovery process. Organization Owners can use their privileges to recover any account, even if a master password or recovery codes are lost.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .