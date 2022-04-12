Nozama Debuts Plastiks: The Leading Carbon-Neutral NFT Marketplace

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2022) – Nozama, a worldwide sustainability technology business based in London, debuted Plastiks as the world’s first utility NFT earlier this year.

Celo’s carbon-neutral blockchain enhances Plastiks’ environmental benefits by helping to offset the carbon associated with its NFTs

Plastiks is a leader in the fight against global plastic pollution, supporting an increase in the amount of plastic collected for recycling, which is desperately required.

The Plastiks marketplace allows global recyclers to convert invoice data to NFTs. Each NFT produced uses blockchain data to ensure that an equal amount of plastic is retrieved, preventing it from entering the environment.

These transactions give recyclers an additional revenue stream from plastic that has already been collected, as well as an opportunity for manufacturers and consumers to make a significant investment in single-use plastic recovery (SUPs).

The network brings together manufacturers and recyclers to boost the value of recovered packaging and recoup plastic waste via NFT credits.

Plastiks’ sustainable systems create a more transparent recycling, and provides recyclers with an additional source of income by minting and selling their recovery guarantee as an NFT on the Plastiks marketplace.

The Plastiks marketplace is aimed at companies, individuals, and NFT speculators, who can operate on the platform by minting, listing, publishing and trading the tokens with full traceability.

The goal is to connect recyclers with plastic producers and users, while artists across music, painting, photography and literature are reportedly also encouraged to produce NFTs that are collectable on both artistic merit and environmental grounds.

They share the same objectives to generate revenue and preserve capital. The objectives are related, but lack any tangible, traceable and measurable connection between them.

As consumers and companies are the drivers of sustainability, tracking and monetizing single-use packaging incentives consumers and companies to engage in sustainable production and consumption.

