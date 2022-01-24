NuStar Energy L.P. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on May 5, 2022

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the first quarter 2022 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll-free 844/889-7787, reservation passcode 4754807. International callers may access the conference call by dialing 661/378-9931, reservation passcode 4754807. The partnership intends to have a playback available following the conference call, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, reservation passcode 4754807. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, reservation passcode 4754807.

Persons interested in listening to the live presentation or a replay via the internet may access the presentation directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/viq5tqzk or by logging on to NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 64 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 57 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

Contacts

NuStar Energy L.P., San Antonio

Investors, Pam Schmidt, Vice President, Investor Relations

Investor Relations: 210-918-INVR (4687)

or

Media, Mary Rose Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer,

Corporate Communications: 210-918-2314/210-410-8926

