o9 Solutions and Deloitte Launch Smart Planning, an AI-Powered Subscription-Based Supply Chain Planning Service

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software planning provider for transforming planning and decision-making, and Deloitte today announced the launch of Smart Planning, a subscription offering that combines Deloitte’s leading supply chain planning and data science capabilities with o9’s visionary planning platform.

Smart Planning is an AI-powered, cloud-based digital insights, connectivity, and workflow automation solution that drives strategic- and tactical-level supply chain activities across the enterprise value chain. Combining o9’s technical scale and solution architecture with Deloitte’s production-ready environment and planning-as-a-service capabilities, Smart Planning can help companies level up their planning capabilities in a matter of months versus years.

“Global supply chain disruption has been compounded by an ongoing pandemic, blowing up production schedules and manufacturing and creating significant bottlenecks. Today’s business landscape underscores the need for faster and better decision-making,” said Igor Rikalo, President and Chief Operating Officer, o9 Solutions. “Supply chain management is one of the most crucial albeit challenging roles in an organization and attracting and retaining planners with skills that go far beyond traditional analytics is harder than ever. Smart Planning ensures enterprises remain rightsized resource-wise by providing them with demand, inventory, supply, and integrated business planning services on a single, scalable platform that is designed to automatically adapt to evolving supply chain conditions.”

The solution’s best-in-class predefined planning configurations are created with target business models in mind to increase its speed to value. It also allows Deloitte to perform a multitude of data-intensive activities on the user’s behalf, allowing them to leverage Deloitte’s proprietary modes to deliver more accurate, higher-quality results than what could be achieved in-house. As the company’s business needs change, the Smart Planning platform quickly adapts to drive continuous value.

“High global supply and demand volatility have revealed weaknesses in planning capabilities, requiring planning processes to be nimbler and more responsive than ever before,” said Adam Mussomeli, Principal and Supply Chain and Network Operations Offering Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “To address performance gaps, companies are looking to define and deliver next-generation supply chain planning capabilities. What’s needed is a dynamic, flexible, and tailored solution like Smart Planning, which can provide companies across a variety of industries with a fast and cost-effective mode for addressing complex planning challenges across various supply chain functions.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

