Ocuphire Pharma to Present at Wet AMD & DME Drug Development Summit in Boston, MA

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, MBA, Founder and CEO, will review the opportunity for APX3330, a Phase 2b oral small molecule inhibitor of novel target Ref-1 in diabetic eye disease at the Wet AMD & DME Drug Development Summit today, Wednesday, April 6 in Boston, MA. Ms. Sooch will also participate in a panel discussion titled, “The Race to Market Share: Is the answer ending the burden of monthly treatments?” Mitch Brigell, Ph.D., Head of Clinical Development and Strategy at Ocuphire, will moderate a panel discussion on “Future Therapies Targeting Novel Mechanisms Driving Wet AMD & DME” at the Summit.

Wet AMD & DME Drug Development – April 5-7, 2022 Title: APX3330, An Oral Tablet for Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Conference Link: Click here

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ: OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire’s pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting refractive and retinal indications. The company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® eye drops (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution) is a once-daily, preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), and has been studied in 10 completed clinical trials. Ocuphire has reported positive topline data from MIRA-2 and MIRA-3, two registration trials for the treatment of RM, and recently completed enrollment in a pediatric safety trial (MIRA-4) in RM. Ocuphire also reported positive top-line data from a Phase 2 trial of Nyxol for treatment of presbyopia, both Nyxol as a single agent and Nyxol with low-dose pilocarpine (“LDP”) 0.4% as adjunctive therapy. The company recently completed enrollment in its Phase 3 study of Nyxol for NVD (LYNX-1). Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME) and has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. The company recently announced the completion of enrollment in a Phase 2b clinical trial of APX3330 to treat DR/DME (ZETA-1). Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s recently completed Phase 3 registration trial in RM (NCT05134974), pediatric safety study in RM (NCT05223478), Phase 3 registration trial in NVD (NCT04638660), and Phase 2b trial in DR/DME (NCT04692688). Ocuphire previously completed the first Phase 3 registration trial in RM (NCT04620213) and Phase 2 trial in presbyopia (NCT04675151). As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late-stage development, regulatory preparation, and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. For more information, visit www.ocuphire.com

