Olive Union Returns With Brand New Adaptable Hearing Aid, the Olive Max

After debuting the popular Olive Pro 2-in-1 hearing aids in 2020, Olive is launching the all-new Olive Max with a purpose-built wraparound design that brings ultra-intelligent adaptive hearing to true wireless earbuds for louder sound with less noise.





CARSON CITY, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HealthyHearing—Olive Union – the global firm at the intersection of hearing accessibility and technology – is opening pre-orders today for its all-new Olive Max 2-in-1 true wireless earbuds and hearing aids. The next-gen Olive Max features cutting-edge adaptable sound settings and a sleek wraparound design that resembles today’s popular consumer earbuds rather than traditional hearing aids. With Olive Max, Olive is continuing its efforts to combat the social and economic barriers to hearing aid adoption using innovative design and technology. Olive Max is available for pre-order today and is slated to ship in Q4 2022 with a special limited-time price of $299 (MSRP $549).

Hear Here, There or Anywhere.

Olive Max is built on-top of the success of Olive Pro, with feedback from its 10K+ users heavily embedded into the DNA of the new flagship product. The most heavily requested feature – adaptive hearing – will debut with the Olive Max, providing wearers with unparalleled hearing in any environment, automatically. As Olive Max users wear the earbuds, artificial intelligence will continue to learn and improve the adaptive hearing experience, using advanced machine learning technology to customize sound settings to the specific user’s environment.

Designed to be Seen, Not Hidden.

For decades, hearing aid technology and design has stagnated – big, clunky devices that stick out like sore thumbs. But today, true wireless earbuds are everywhere, allowing Olive to make design decisions that create hearing health technology that look, feel and function just like them – so only the wearer decides if someone should know about their hearing health. With Olive Max, Olive purpose-built a new secure hooked design, to create a more stable listening experience regardless of setting, and also add more critical internal components for extended battery life, improved AI and powerful sound.

More Conversation, Less Noise.

A new voice auto-focus feature and improved components, like an all-new advanced ‘S2’ sound engine, allow Olive Max to channel AI for better voice detection and background noise filtering and reduction. Olive Max detects voices and noises with incredible accuracy that can even filter out background noise without distorting the user’s own voice. With six omni-directional dynamic range microphones, voices and background noises are identified and filtered with more precision than ever before.

Other Key Features Include:

FDA Class 2 Hearing Aid with support for mild to severe hearing loss.

Up to 8-hours of battery life on a single charge, or more than 18 hours with a charging case.

True wireless music listening and hands-free calling.

Quick setup with 5-minute hearing test on iOS or Android devices; no appointment needed.

Olive Max is available for pre-order today with a special limited-time price of $299 (MSRP $549). For more information, visit: max.oliveunion.com.

About Olive Union

Olive Union combines cutting-edge technology with intuitive controls, sleek design, and affordable prices with the aim of removing existing barriers and reducing stigmas to hearing aid use. Olive Union’s mission is to make hearing solutions attractive, accessible, and affordable to the millions of people around the world suffering from some level of hearing loss.

