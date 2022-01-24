OneStream Hosts Annual Splash Conference This May in San Antonio

Four-day conference provides in-person and virtual attendance options to inspire, educate and connect

ROCHESTER, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, announced today that it is hosting its annual Splash User Conference and Partner Summit in San Antonio from May 23 to 26 with in-person and virtual attendance options.

Splash brings together finance experts, OneStream staff, customers and partners from around the globe to learn about new innovations, share best practices, review customer successes and gain hands-on training through more than 60 sessions across four days. Over 1,700 participants are expected to attend the live event.

Event highlights include:

Keynotes from OneStream leadership; comedian Kathleen Madigan

Expo Hall featuring OneStream Booth and Partner Expo to answer questions about specialized OneStream topics with experts

Hands-on workshops and drop-in demos to drive insights and learning with CPM experts

Splash Gives Back event in support of San Antonio Food Bank

Breakout sessions will cover topics such as budgeting and planning; financial close; machine learning; financial modeling; reporting and analysis; data integration; customer and partner success stories; OneStream strategy and roadmap; and MarketPlace solutions.

“We are excited for the opportunity to drive meaningful, personal connections – both in person and virtually – at Splash San Antonio,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “We’ve built incredible momentum as a company over the past few years, and we look forward to sharing our plans, getting feedback and creating more collaboration across the OneStream community to drive innovation for the platform to meet evolving planning, reporting and performance management needs. We’ll also have some fun exploring the city’s rich culture and history.”

The Splash conference is sponsored by OneStream global advisors and implementation and technology partners, including the following:

Global Advisors: Grant Thornton, KPMG and PwC

Grant Thornton, KPMG and PwC Diamond Partners: Archetype Consulting, Ascend Partners, Black Diamond Advisory, CompIntelligence, Fidato, Finit, Holland Parker, Mindstream Analytics, Perficient, Riveron, Sonum CPM, Spaulding Ridge and The Hackett Group

Archetype Consulting, Ascend Partners, Black Diamond Advisory, CompIntelligence, Fidato, Finit, Holland Parker, Mindstream Analytics, Perficient, Riveron, Sonum CPM, Spaulding Ridge and The Hackett Group Platinum Partners: CFO Solutions and MorganFranklin

CFO Solutions and MorganFranklin Gold Partners: eCapital Advisors, GID Solutions, NOVA CPM and SC&H

eCapital Advisors, GID Solutions, NOVA CPM and SC&H Silver Partners: Clearsulting, Cogenics Consulting Group Inc., Delbridge Solutions, Direct Analytics, Donyati, Excel Global Partners (EGP), Pivotal Drive, RGP, SKYROQ, Strategic IQ, Tevpro, The Goal Getters and TLC Technologies

Clearsulting, Cogenics Consulting Group Inc., Delbridge Solutions, Direct Analytics, Donyati, Excel Global Partners (EGP), Pivotal Drive, RGP, SKYROQ, Strategic IQ, Tevpro, The Goal Getters and TLC Technologies Technology Partners: EPMware and Microsoft

“Splash provides the opportunity for our customers and partners to connect, ideate and learn together to conquer business complexity,” said Craig Colby, President at OneStream. “It’s encouraging to see how Splash continues to grow and the building of customer excitement to learn and share inspiring stories and innovations. I’m excited to share what’s new, what’s to come and how we continue to deliver on our mission of making each customer a reference, one success at a time.”

Splash in San Antonio

Splash San Antonio includes a variety of social activities throughout the conference week, starting with the Splash Opening Reception where participants can mix, mingle and network. Participants will have the chance to recharge and see the sights and sounds of San Antonio with the Splash 5K Fun Run. The premier event of the conference, Splash Night Out, will be a San Antonio Fiesta where guests can dance the night away in a colorful, vibrant and fun vibe.

OneStream supports a local charity each year during the conference through the Splash Gives Back program, where participants have the chance to leave the city a little better than they found it. This year’s selected charity is San Antonio Food Bank, whose mission is fighting hunger and feeding hope across 29 counties in San Antonio and Southwest Texas.

To register for the OneStream Splash User Conference and Partner Summit, visit: https://splash.onestreamsoftware.com/

To follow along with the event on Twitter, use #SplashSanAntonio.

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 950 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,100 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

Contacts

LeeAnn Coviello



PAN Communications



[email protected]