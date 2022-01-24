Ontario College of Art and Design University, Canada’s Largest and Most Comprehensive Art, Design and Media University, Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The largest and most comprehensive art, design and media university in Canada, Ontario College of Art and Design University (OCAD U), recently deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform.

The Video Platform will enable instructors to create engaging video and media with lecture capture tools, as well as use in-video quizzing, playback quizzing, video conferencing, and provide a cloud-based storage solution for digital content. YuJa Video Platform also will increase accessibility through high-quality, AI-based automated speech recognition (ASR) and auto-captioning.

“OCAD U takes pride in providing engaging, creative, studio-based, aesthetic and technical learning. YuJa provides the tools to help the institution bridge art and technology both for instructors and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

YuJa replaces the institution’s former vendor and product, Techsmith Knowmia, which phased out enterprise education video hosting from its business model. YuJa has experience working with institutions to migrate video and media content to a Cloud-based Video CMS, as well as provide ongoing training for faculty and staff.

ABOUT ONTARIO COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1876, Ontario College of Art and Design University (OCAD U) is dedicated to art and design education, practice and research and to knowledge and invention across a wide range of disciplines. OCAD U continuously builds on its traditional, studio-based strengths, adding new approaches to learning that champion cross-disciplinary practice, collaboration and the integration of emerging technologies. In the Age of Imagination, members of the OCAD U community are uniquely qualified to act as catalysts for the next advances in culture, technology and quality of life for all Canadians.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

