Oobit Launches a Revolutionary Crypto Payment Application for Mobile Users

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – April 26, 2022) – Oobit Technologies Pte. Ltd or “the Company”, a financial services and blockchain technology provider, is pleased to announce the launch of the Oobit application for mobile users on iOS and Android. Oobit’s groundbreaking payment application is designed to promote the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency payments for everyday transactions by individuals and businesses alike. Users can now pay and get paid in cryptocurrency with zero networking or gas fees worldwide, as well as rapidly convert fiat to crypto using built-in on- and off-ramps.

Oobit’s innovative payment service can be distinguished from its peers in a number of key respects that include:

No transaction/network/gas fees to send any crypto asset on the OBN network.

Rapid execution of transactions in 1-3 seconds.

Micropayment compatibility (>$0.01) makes Oobit a viable option for anyone and any type of payment.

Seamless cross-border payments that guarantee the privacy of a user’s account activity and transaction history.

Equal accessibility for individuals and businesses that makes Oobit an all-encompassing B2B2C payment solution.

Payments are made directly to a mobile number or your phone’s contacts rather than a wallet address, in order to prevent lost transactions or confusion over cross-chain operability.

Oobit was founded in 2017 and today maintains a robust international footprint with its headquarters in Singapore, thought leadership in Israel, and a licensed office in Estonia to facilitate operations in the European Union. The launch of the Oobit app enshrines the company’s core objective of promoting crypto accessibility for everyday utility. The application supports over 40 different cryptocurrencies, and users have the option to buy crypto assets directly via credit card or bank transfer. They can also track transactions in real-time and have access to Oobit’s 24/7 customer support service in order to ensure reliability around the clock.

Oobit for Businesses is the enterprise module of the application that provides a simple and efficient payment solution for participating companies of any size to pay and get paid in crypto by customers and vendors alike. Other features of Oobit for Businesses include the ability to generate transaction invoices for bookkeeping and taxation purposes, as well as the option to open customizable business profiles that Oobit community members can access via mobile number or QR-code to perform quick and easy transactions on the go.

The Oobit mobile application ensures robust security, insurance/centralization, and KYC/AML compliance for assets through a number of strategic partnerships. The application provides users with state-of-the-art secure storage of assets through its partner GK8’s proprietary MPC wallet technology. All transactions are insured and centralized by Aon, and KYC services are provided by Sumsub for a fast and user-friendly onboarding process. Lastly, Elliptic’s chain analysis services ensure regulatory compliance that guarantee Oobit’s viability for use by a diverse clientele that ranges from individual consumers to small businesses and large enterprises.

Aharon Miller, co-founder and COO commented on the launch of the Company’s new mobile application: “At Oobit we spend considerable time thinking about the evolution of the global financial system, who will be the next generation of consumers over the coming decade, and what needs and preferences they will voice. Over two billion people in the world today are financially underserved, and in an age of digital assets they lack a basic platform to move funds simply, quickly, and in a cost-effective manner.”

“Oobit’s solution was to create a crypto payment app designed for total compatibility with the world of digital assets that places a premium on mobility and connectivity. Our app’s launch symbolizes our commitment to building a new generation of services in which managing and moving funds is not simply a privilege of the few, but a basic right for people and businesses worldwide.”

About Oobit

Oobit was established in 2017 with a simple aim: to increase cryptocurrency adoption in everyday life. To this end, Oobit stands at the forefront of financial services and blockchain innovation in its mission to provide an agile and user-friendly payment solution for anyone who needs to pay or get paid in crypto today. The Oobit mobile application is a core element of the broader Oobit ecosystem that includes built-in capabilities for purchasing crypto assets, cash management services, and access to a growing community of Oobit-paying individuals and businesses.

For more information please visit: www.oobit.com

Contact:

Moran Signer

[email protected]

+65 8819 1139

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121719