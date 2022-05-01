Opthea Presenting Clinical Data at ARVO 2022 Annual Meeting

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; NASDAQ:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, announces the presentation of novel clinical data at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 conference, taking place in Denver, CO from May 1-4, 2022 and virtually from May 11-12, 2022.

Dr. Jason Slakter, MD will present safety and efficacy data from a prespecified subgroup of patients with polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV), a common subtype of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), that were enrolled in Opthea’s Phase 2b clinical trial which investigated OPT-302 in combination with ranibizumab (Lucentis®) compared to ranibizumab alone.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Efficacy and Safety of OPT-302 in combination with Ranibizumab for Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy

Presenter: Jason S. Slakter, M.D., Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at New York University School of Medicine

Presentation Number: F0213

Date and Time: May 1, 2022 from 12:15 PM to 2:15 PM MDT

The ARVO annual conference is recognized as one of the world’s top medical meetings. With more than 10,000 ARVO members worldwide, the annual ARVO meeting hosts leading scientific researchers, clinical investigators and clinicians involved in the ophthalmic industry.

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Opthea’s lead product candidate OPT-302 is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials and being developed for use in combination with anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to achieve broader inhibition of the VEGF family, with the goal of improving overall efficacy and demonstrating superior vision gains over that which can be achieved by inhibiting VEGF-A alone.

