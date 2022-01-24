Orbus Software partners with Planetly to drive sustainability and accelerate carbon emission reductions across the global tech ecosystem

The integration with Planetly will enable Orbus to visualise, calculate, reduce and offset its carbon footprint as part of its mission to help organisations achieve carbon negative commitment in 2022

Orbus Software will also empower customers with insights into how to accelerate their digital transformation journeys to become more digital, resilient and sustainable enterprises

London: 12th April: Orbus Software, a leading provider of cloud solutions for digital transformation, has today announced its global partnership with Planetly, the technology company on a mission to support business transformation to a net-zero economy.

Planetly’s software helps organisations globally to introduce and automate carbon management, from data collection to carbon reduction strategies and offsetting measures. The company is a trusted partner for Orbus Software, which will use the system across three of its core regions. The main focus will be to support Orbus Software’s internal sustainability and reporting, including calculating the company’s carbon footprint and biggest emission drivers in real time, setting targets, while reducing and offsetting carbon emissions.

The Planetly integration will also give Orbus Software customers insight into how their digital transformation journeys are impacting the company’s sustainability outcomes. Customers can therefore adapt their digital transformation roadmaps to improve sustainability, and can map these insights with the enterprise architecture data that Orbus Software provides.

Michael D’Onofrio, CEO at Orbus Software, commented: “Sustainability decisions are central to executive and board level conversations today and our technology architecture and digital infrastructure are key areas we need to address as part of broader sustainability programs. Planetly is dedicated to helping organisations go above and beyond, and giving organisations the power to visualise their sustainability activity to make core business decisions is key to this. One company on a sustainability mission is great, but thousands are even better.”

Alongside supporting Orbus Software and its customers with sustainability initiatives, the partnership will also see Planetly consolidate Orbus Software’s data integration to enhance its reporting model in the near future. Together, the two companies will help organisations to make strategic business decisions while simultaneously communicating the benefits and opportunities that come with being more sustainable.

The news follows OneTrust’s acquisition of Planetly in December 2021. Orbus Software and OneTrust have a longstanding bi-directional integration and partnership, which enables risk architects and managers in OneTrust to capture, identify and manage risks against technology and digital assets.

D’Onofrio continued: “Planetly is an emerging technology platform and has a wide range of capabilities that us and our customers can leverage to achieve ambitious sustainability and carbon negative goals. Our existing relationship with the OneTrust team was also a factor for choosing Planetly. It was the perfect time to engage with them, and we’re excited about where our partnership and platform integrations can lead for both Orbus Software and our customers.”

Anna Alex, Founder and CCO at Planetly, added: “Knowing your company’s carbon emissions has become a must-have in today’s business world and it will become even more important with the newest climate disclosure rule. Every company that has already decided to manage their carbon emission on a voluntary basis will have an advantage going forward and we are excited that Orbus Software chose us as their partner for their climate journey.”

-ENDS-

About Orbus Software

Orbus Software is a global enterprise software vendor and a recognised leading provider of cloud solutions for digital transformation. Its products drive alignment between strategy and execution by leveraging familiar Microsoft, ServiceNow and other best-of-breed cloud solutions to ensure rapid enterprise adoption and market leading innovations.

Orbus Software’s customers are predominantly large, blue chip enterprises and government organisations located across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific region, spanning all industry verticals. The company is customer-centric to its core, and wholly focused on delivering technology innovation that further accelerates customer success. Example global customers include AstraZeneca, IKEA, BP, Dell, Mastercard, New York Power, Mayo Clinic, Rio Tinto, Brisbane Airport, CIB Bank, Schroders and Saab.

https://orbussoftware.com

Media contact:

Victoria Hourigan

[email protected]

07584769496

About Planetly

Planetly is a climate tech company developing digital tools enabling companies to analyse, reduce and offset their carbon emissions and successfully transition to a net-zero economy. More than 170 businesses trust the TÜV-certified Planetly Solution and methodology to take meaningful climate action.

By automating the process of data collection, Planetly provides real-time analyses of the carbon footprint and the required transparency to reduce it. It is Planetly’s goal to support businesses to succeed in the transformation to a net zero world.

Planetly was founded by Berlin serial entrepreneurs Anna Alex and Benedikt Franke in January 2020 and has raised 7 million € in funding by Speedinvest, Cavalry Ventures and 468 Capital.

To learn more visit Planetly.com, request a demo or find us on LinkedIn.

Source: RealWire