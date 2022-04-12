OT cybersecurity provider TXOne Networks expands its presence in Europe

Taipei/Eindhoven, April 13, 2022 — TXOne Networks, a global leader in ICS and industrial IoT (IIoT) security, strengthens its presence and expands its team in Europe. With the new team and a new office at the High Tech Campus (HT5) in Eindhoven, the fast growing company will extend its channel activities and customer support in the Europe region.

Founded in 2019 as a joint venture between Trend Micro and Moxa, TXOne Networks has evolved into an individual brand with a focus on adaptive ICS/IIoT cybersecurity solutions for the OT (Operational Technology) environment. The company is pioneer in building the concept of “OT Zero Trust Cybersecurity” to protect their customers’ critical IT infrastructures and industrial environments from cyberthreats. To even further improve its customer service and solution portfolio in Europe, TXOne Networks is building up a dedicated channel and marketing team for the region.

Christophe Strauven, Business Development Director Europe at TXOne Networks, has reinforced his regional management team with Dimitri Dutron as Channel Director Europe and Kurt Vanderhaegen as Marketing Director Europe. Both come from the Trend Micro Benelux team to TXOne Networks. They will be joined by Dmitri Belotchkine as Technical Director Europe.

“Our European team continues to grow constantly. Within the last month we have hired six new technical and sales experts and the journey goes on. This is another proof of the increasingly important role of the region and the great commitment TXOne is showing to support its customers in the European market,” explains Business Development Director Christophe Strauven.

“As boundaries between information technology and operational technology (OT) have blurred, it has become difficult for companies to find OT security solutions that ensure the cybersecurity of equipment while supporting the smooth operation of work site equipment. TXOne Networks focuses on precisely this critical interface and ensures the reliability and safety of ICS and OT environments through its unique ‘OT Zero Trust’ methodology. I am very pleased that our new European team will support us in our growth. Their experience and expertise is key for existing and future customers and partners, and also to setting up the next stage of our company’s development,” comments Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks.

TXOne Networks suggests an “OT Zero Trust” approach to securing operational environments, which includes three phases: segmenting networks, scanning inbound and mobile assets with a portable rapid-scan device, and securing endpoints with defensive solutions tailored to the endpoint’s type (legacy or modernized).

The new TXOne Networks Europe team is kicking off with a strong presence at industry events like the IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona, SPS Italy in Parma, Hannover Messe and FIC in Lille.

About TXOne Networks

At TXOne Networks, we offer practical cybersecurity solutions to protect industrial control systems, ensuring reliability and safety from cyberattacks in the industrial world. A subsidiary company of Trend Micro, we work with leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators, using that feedback and research to develop the best actionable approach. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission critical devices in a real-time defense-in-depth manner. www.txone-networks.com

