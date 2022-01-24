Outcome Capital Advises NanoHive Medical, LLC on Growth Financing Round

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outcome Capital, a highly specialized life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking firm, today announced that NanoHive Medical, LLC closed on an oversubscribed Growth Financing round to support its product expansion and commercialization efforts. Outcome Capital served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor for the transaction.

The use of proceeds will be dedicated to expanding the company’s innovative portfolio of distinct, 3D-printed Hive™ Soft Titanium® spinal interbody fusion devices, growth of commercial operations, and key personnel additions supporting rapid adoption.

“NanoHive’s innovative 3D printed spinal interbody fusion implants and instrumentation offer surgeons a new approach, enabling better patient outcomes for spinal fusion procedures,” said Dr. Oded Ben-Joseph, Managing Director at Outcome Capital. “We are pleased to be able to support their fundraising efforts as the company enters its next phase of growth.”

In February, the company announced a strategic distribution partnership with Accelus to heighten NanoHive’s product portfolio into ambulatory surgery centers and augment the company’s other distribution channels selling into in-patient and out-patient facilities. NanoHive’s innovative portfolio uniquely combines the latest in 3D-printed manufacturing technology and Soft Titanium materials to address physicians’ continued search to optimize spinal fusion procedures and to promote accelerated recovery.

“The company has made remarkable progress up to this point and has reached the stage where we are properly prepared to accelerate growth. This financing is an important step, allowing us to focus on swift and aggressive execution of our proprietary, minimally invasive, lattice designed interbody devices, the only portfolio of its kind offering independent endplates, biologics injection channels and rhombic dodecahedron design,” said Patrick O’Donnell, President & Chief Executive Officer for NanoHive Medical. “We appreciate the broad support and strategic guidance from Outcome Capital in closing on this financing.”

About Outcome Capital



Outcome Capital (outcomecapital.com) is a highly specialized life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking firm, providing innovative companies with a value-added, market-aligned approach to mergers & acquisitions, partnering and corporate finance. The firm leverages its proven ‘strategy-led execution’ approach to value enhancement by assisting management teams and their boards in navigating both financial and corporate markets and implementing the best path for success. The firm’s strength stems from its multi-disciplinary, industry experts who draw from their broad relationships and a wide range of scientific, operational, strategic and transactional expertise across the value chain. Comprised of former CEOs, business development executives, venture capitalists, PhD/MD-level scientists and clinicians, and experienced commercialization experts, Outcome’s team is driven to propel innovation from bench to bedside.

About NanoHive Medical LLC



NanoHive Medical is a pioneer and leading innovator in 3D printed spinal interbody fusion implants and instrumentation. The company’s proprietary, biomimetic Soft Titanium™ technology clearly distinguishes their products in the $1.5B spinal interbody fusion device market. The Hive™ portfolio of interbody fusion devices provide surgeons and their patients ideal biomechanical elastic modulus properties, clear and precise diagnostic imaging capability, osteoblast cell attraction and integration – all features that lead to consistently strong fusion constructs and efficacious clinical experiences. NanoHive Medical is located in Woburn, Massachusetts U.S.A Learn more at www.NanoHive.com.

