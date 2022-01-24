Outlook Therapeutics to Present at Wet AMD and DME Drug Development Summit

ISELIN, N.J., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that Russ Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will be presenting at the Wet AMD and DME Drug Development Summit taking place April 5-7, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Session: Seeking Improved Therapeutics for Wet AMD & DME Patients

Title: Enhancing the Standard of Care in Wet AMD, BRVO, & DME

Presenter: Russ Trenary, President and CEO, Outlook Therapeutics

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 9:45 AM EST

For more information, please visit wet-amd-drugdevelopment.com.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational therapy, as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. Outlook Therapeutics has submitted its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ONS-5010 to treat wet AMD. The submission is supported by Outlook Therapeutics’ wet AMD registration clinical program, which consists of three clinical trials: NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO, and NORSE THREE. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries:

Harriet Ullman

Vice President

LaVoie Health Science

T: 617-669-3082

[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

[email protected]