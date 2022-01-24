Outlook Therapeutics to Present at Wet AMD and DME Drug Development Summit
ISELIN, N.J., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that Russ Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will be presenting at the Wet AMD and DME Drug Development Summit taking place April 5-7, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Details for the presentation are as follows:
Session: Seeking Improved Therapeutics for Wet AMD & DME Patients
Title: Enhancing the Standard of Care in Wet AMD, BRVO, & DME
Presenter: Russ Trenary, President and CEO, Outlook Therapeutics
Date and Time: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 9:45 AM EST
For more information, please visit wet-amd-drugdevelopment.com.
About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.
Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational therapy, as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. Outlook Therapeutics has submitted its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ONS-5010 to treat wet AMD. The submission is supported by Outlook Therapeutics’ wet AMD registration clinical program, which consists of three clinical trials: NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO, and NORSE THREE. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.
CONTACTS:
Media Inquiries:
Harriet Ullman
Vice President
LaVoie Health Science
T: 617-669-3082
[email protected]
Investor Inquiries:
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247
[email protected]