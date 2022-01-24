Oxalys heads to Italy

LA GARENNE COLOMBES, France, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The French software provider Oxalys continues its internationalization by announcing a first establishment in Europe. This strategic announcement comes in the context of a strong acceleration for the company, which, after having successfully opened a subsidiary in South Africa two years ago, now wants to expand its geographical footprint in other countries.

Deployed in 35 countries around the world, Oxalys, specialist in the digitalization of procurement and spending, is the preferred partner of SMEs and mid-sized organisations. Its solutions make it possible to digitalize the entire procurement and spending process: Sourcing and Contracts, Purchasing and Invoices, Supplier Relations and Procurement Management. Oxalys stands out for its configurable and scalable solutions as well as its customer support based on proximity and agility, adaptable to the company’s culture. The objective is to make it easy for any private and public organisation to digitalize their Procurement. So far, more than 100 customers are using Oxalys solutions.

On the strength of this position, Oxalys benefits from all the necessary resources to become a strategic partner for Italian SMEs and mid-sized organisations, especially in the north of the country where economic activity is particularly dynamic. To do this, the software provider can rely on a local team, but also on a network of partners (integrators and consulting firms) that will be formed in the short term.

Pierre Joudiou, President of Oxalys, “We are proud to develop our international business strategy and launch our operations in Italy. Through this establishment, we intend to quickly become an essential partner for Italian companies and public structures who wish to modernize and digitalize their procurement process with an optimal quality of service. We have all the resources we need to sustainably accelerate our growth, access new markets and then study new locations.”

About Oxalys – https://www.oxalys.com

Oxalys is a French software provider, pure player in the procurement and spend management, created 30 years ago. It has developed a flexible, agile and ready-to-use SaaS solution to support any company or organization in digitalizing and managing the rise of Procurement. Its flagship e-Procurement software, resulting from more than 30 years of best procurement practices, expertise and innovation, makes it possible to dematerialize the entire procurement process of companies, from supplier sourcing to supplier invoices and their integration into accounting.

Its solutions have convinced more than 100 customers from all sectors of activity and all sizes (large groups, SMEs, public sector organisations).

