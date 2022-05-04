PacBio to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast live and may be accessed at PacBio’s website at: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 5:00pm ET (2:00pm PT)

Listen via Internet: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/

Toll-free: 866-652-5200

International: 412-317-6060

Replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com

If using the dial-in option, please dial into the call five to ten minutes prior to start time using the appropriate number above and ask to join the “PacBio Q1 Earnings Call.”

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB), is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

Contacts

Investors:

Todd Friedman

650.521.8450

[email protected]

Media:

Lizelda Lopez

[email protected]