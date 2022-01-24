Pacific Life Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pacific Life announced today the following senior leadership appointments, effective immediately.

Jim Burritt to Senior Vice President & Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Private Assets, Investments, Corporate

Mr. Burritt joined Pacific Life in 2012 as vice president and managing director of Pacific Private Funds Advisors (PPFA) where he has been responsible for the portfolio management and strategic direction of PPFA’s alternative asset business, including investment strategy, research, investment recommendations, and raising third-party capital. With the creation of the integrated Pacific Life Investments team in 2021, Mr. Burritt assumed an expanded leadership role helping the enterprise develop its relationships with major asset managers as well as overseeing private securities and infrastructure investments. His promotion recognizes the impact of his expanding leadership role in helping set direction for the Pacific Life Investments organization.

Barney Dougherty to Senior Vice President & Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Public Fixed Income, Investments, Corporate

Joining Pacific Life in 1990 in Investment Operations, Mr. Dougherty was promoted to assistant vice president of private placements in 2001 and to vice president of portfolio management in 2012. For the past decade, he has been responsible for leading the general account portfolio management function, including directing the new issue process, overseeing secondary market trading and the trading room workflow. With the creation of the integrated Pacific Life Investments team in 2021, Mr. Dougherty assumed an expanded leadership role encompassing all public fixed income, including the credit analysis and real estate securities teams. His promotion recognizes the impact of his expanded leadership role and his primary position as point of contact with major banks, brokers, and dealers.

Susan Ghalili, Senior Vice President & Chief Underwriter, Life Insurance

Ms. Ghalili joined Pacific Life in 2022 as senior vice president and chief underwriter in the Life Insurance business. She leads the division’s underwriting organization, driving strategy and innovation, and is responsible for the group’s customer journey efforts. Prior to joining Pacific Life, Ms. Ghalili was with John Hancock Financial where she served most recently as vice president of underwriting transformation and chief underwriter.

Christopher Hall to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer & Information Technology Risk Management, Corporate

Beginning his career with Pacific Life in 2018 as vice president and chief information security officer, Mr. Hall’s responsibilities expanded in 2021 to include IT risk management. He has oversight of the enterprise information security office, which is responsible for defining, building, implementing, and maintaining an enterprise-wide cybersecurity program. His promotion recognizes the impact of his leadership role in setting the direction and managing these key functions for the organization.

Paul Hance to Senior Vice President, Head of Customer Solutions Group, Institutional

Mr. Hance began his career with Pacific Life in 2020 as vice president and head of pension risk-transfer in the Institutional business and assumed responsibility for its stable value wrap products later that year. In addition, Mr. Hance has also led the development of the new defined contribution lifetime income and health savings account product lines. Mr. Hance’s responsibilities include sales, marketing, pricing, data analytics, operations, and overall strategy for these product lines. His promotion reflects his expanded leadership role in setting the direction and long-term strategies for an expanded suite of products, and the substantial growth in these product lines since the Institutional division was formed.

Christina He to Senior Vice President & Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Investment Strategy, Investments, Corporate

Having joined Pacific Life in 1998 as an actuarial analyst, Ms. He was promoted to assistant vice president of asset liability management in 2004, vice president of investment management in 2011, and vice president of investment strategy in 2015. She has been responsible for shaping and executing Pacific Life’s investment strategy and allocating general account assets among portfolios. As the primary liaison between the investment teams and the businesses, she is responsible for developing new investment strategies and expanding investment classes to support new products and return expectations for product pricing. With the creation of the integrated Pacific Life Investments team last year, Ms. He’s responsibilities have further expanded to include enterprise-wide investment data analytics, reporting, and communication of Pacific Life Investments strategy and activity to the businesses. Her promotion recognizes the impact of her leadership role and her primary position as the point person between Pacific Life investments, enterprise risk Management, and the product areas.

Tennyson Oyler to Senior Vice President, Brand Management & Corporate Affairs, Corporate

Mr. Oyler began his career with Pacific Life in 2002 as a public affairs analyst and was promoted several times before assuming the role of vice president of brand management and Public Affairs in 2014, where he has oversight for Pacific Life’s advertising and brand strategy, community relations, and external communications. Mr. Oyler also serves as the president of the Pacific Life Foundation. In 2020, he assumed responsibility for managing the company’s facilities function and expanded his responsibilities to include Pacific Life’s corporate social responsibility efforts and management of the enterprise project portfolio. His promotion recognizes the impact of his leadership role in setting the direction and managing these key functions for the organization.

Betsy Summers to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Institutional

Beginning her career with Pacific Life in 2018 as vice president of enterprise risk management, in 2020 Ms. Summers joined the Institutional business as vice president and chief financial officer, where she has responsibility for leading the division’s actuarial, finance, risk, and technology teams in providing financial management to the business including financial reporting and planning, business and industry insights, and pricing and underwriting partnership. Ms. Summers also has ownership of the division’s business model and acts as a strategic advisor in setting the long-term vision and direction. Her promotion recognizes the critical role she plays in helping to drive the strategic direction of the division and the substantial contributions to the division’s growth and success.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2021 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2021 FORTUNE 500® list.

Contacts

Jesse Page



(949) 219-4575



[email protected]