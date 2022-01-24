Parade Technologies Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q122 consolidated revenue US$210.72 million, compared with US$153.11 million in the year-ago quarter

Q122 consolidated net income US$59.19 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.75 (NT$20.91) and US$0.73 (NT$20.55), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022, and provided guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Consolidated revenue was US$210.72 million and consolidated net income was US$59.19 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.75 (NT$20.91) and US$0.73 (NT$20.55), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$153.11 million and consolidated net income of US$36.44 million, or US$0.46 (NT$13.13) and US$0.45 (NT$12.82) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the first quarter of 2022 consolidated revenue increased 8.48% sequentially and was up 37.63% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 was US$100.78 million, representing an increase of 7.23% from the previous quarter and an increase of 46.06% compared to the same quarter of last year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2022:

Revenue: US$212 ~232 Million

Gross Margin: 44.5% ~48.5%

Operating Expense: US$35 ~38 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the first quarter of 2022 have been reviewed by independent accountants.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 210,723 194,255 210,723 153,107 5,898,143 5,406,120 5,898,143 4,343,653 Cost of goods sold 109,948 100,279 109,948 84,111 3,077,451 2,790,774 3,077,451 2,386,235 Gross profit 100,775 93,976 100,775 68,996 2,820,692 2,615,346 2,820,692 1,957,418 Research & development expenses 21,226 20,420 21,226 17,503 594,124 568,288 594,124 496,562 Sales & marketing expenses 8,214 8,005 8,214 6,894 229,911 222,773 229,911 195,583 General & administrative expenses 6,449 6,429 6,449 4,986 180,508 178,932 180,508 141,463 Total operating expenses 35,889 34,854 35,889 29,383 1,004,543 969,993 1,004,543 833,608 Operating income 64,886 59,122 64,886 39,613 1,816,149 1,645,353 1,816,149 1,123,810 Non-operating income and (expenses) (30) (170) (30) (419) (825) (4,721) (825) (11,888) Income before income taxes 64,856 58,952 64,856 39,194 1,815,324 1,640,632 1,815,324 1,111,922 Income tax expense 5,669 6,352 5,669 2,759 158,689 176,784 158,689 78,263 Net income 59,187 52,600 59,187 36,435 1,656,635 1,463,848 1,656,635 1,033,659 EPS – Basic (In Dollar) $0.75 $0.66 $0.75 $0.46 $20.91 $18.42 $20.91 $13.13 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 79,212 79,491 79,212 78,701 79,212 79,491 79,212 78,701 EPS – Diluted (In Dollar) $0.73 $0.65 $0.73 $0.45 $20.55 $18.08 $20.55 $12.82 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 80,602 80,973 80,602 80,621 80,602 80,973 80,602 80,621

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands As of March 31, 2022 and 2021 Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 340,632 284,717 9,752,306 8,125,824 Accounts receivable, net 56,022 57,088 1,603,903 1,629,283 Inventories, net 93,867 60,143 2,687,412 1,716,478 Other current assets 16,992 12,495 486,468 356,629 Total current assets 507,513 414,443 14,530,089 11,828,214 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 17,800 16,025 509,608 457,361 Right-of-use assets 8,138 9,903 232,999 282,617 Intangible assets 108,218 112,509 3,098,289 3,210,995 Deferred income tax assets 9,653 7,563 276,374 215,861 Other non-current assets 76,667 10,187 2,194,962 290,741 Total non-current assets 220,476 156,187 6,312,232 4,457,575 Total Assets 727,989 570,630 20,842,321 16,285,789 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 43,215 34,686 1,237,258 989,944 Other payables 40,844 29,265 1,169,376 835,217 Current income tax liabilities 24,445 16,292 699,860 464,968 Lease liabilities – current 3,487 3,406 99,818 97,203 Other current liabilities 10,716 4,150 306,815 118,469 Total current liabilities 122,707 87,799 3,513,127 2,505,801 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities – non-current 4,652 6,497 133,181 185,414 Total non-current liabilities 4,652 6,497 133,181 185,414 Equity Ordinary shares 26,742 26,615 811,956 808,125 Capital reserves 146,220 138,106 4,387,899 4,165,865 Retained earnings 492,747 359,620 14,627,390 10,924,793 Other equity (20,527 ) (31,999 ) (1,393,138 ) (1,854,620 ) Treasury shares (44,552 ) (16,008 ) (1,238,094 ) (449,589 ) Total equity 600,630 476,334 17,196,013 13,594,574 Total liabilities and equity 727,989 570,630 20,842,321 16,285,789

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands For three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 64,856 39,194 1,815,324 1,111,922 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 5,356 4,737 149,898 134,398 Loss on disposal of equipment 1 61 33 1,736 Share-based compensation cost 3,118 3,678 93,079 110,654 Interest income (25 ) (35 ) (692 ) (999 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 8,450 8,441 242,318 245,789 Accounts receivable (5,639 ) (1,655 ) (161,444 ) (47,232 ) Inventories (18,088 ) (3,436 ) (517,868 ) (98,063 ) Other current assets (4,598 ) 704 (131,635 ) 20,081 Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (28,325 ) (4,387 ) (810,947 ) (125,214 ) Accounts payable 2,369 (8,884 ) 67,838 (253,552 ) Other payables (8,695 ) (4,879 ) (248,956 ) (139,261 ) Other current liabilities 673 (1,473 ) 19,264 (42,028 ) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (5,653 ) (15,236 ) (161,854 ) (434,841 ) Cash provided by operations 39,328 28,012 1,084,841 797,656 Interest received 25 35 692 999 Income taxes paid (333 ) (1,578 ) (9,311 ) (44,756 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 39,020 26,469 1,076,222 753,899 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (1,840 ) (4,544 ) (51,490 ) (128,909 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (7 ) (35 ) (194 ) (989 ) Decrease in refundable deposits 24 125 693 3,562 Increase in other prepayments (2,238 ) (302 ) (62,653 ) (8,557 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,061 ) (4,756 ) (113,644 ) (134,893 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 2,372 131 66,397 3,724 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (791 ) (776 ) (22,149 ) (22,004 ) Purchase of treasury shares – (10,038 ) – (281,882 ) Treasury shares reissued to employees 11,789 – 327,175 – Distribution of cash dividends (40,752 ) (24,455 ) (1,147,980 ) (733,641 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 16 7 479 199 Net cash used in financing activities (27,366 ) (35,131 ) (776,078 ) (1,033,604 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 606 (1,011 ) 364,063 20,743 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,199 (14,429 ) 550,563 (393,855 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 332,433 299,146 9,201,743 8,519,679 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 340,632 284,717 9,752,306 8,125,824

