PBCO Financial Corporation Reports Q1 2022 Earnings

MEDFORD, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PBCO Financial Corporation (OTC PINK: PBCO), the holding company of People’s Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the 1st quarter 2022. As a result of the PBCO Financial Corporation reorganization and merger effective February 28, 2022, the current period financial discussion and summary balance sheet and income statement in this release reflect PBCO Financial Corporation on a consolidated basis, while the comparative prior periods are People’s Bank of Commerce results only. As the results of operations presented are substantially from the performance of People’s Bank of Commerce, management believes there is not a material difference related to disclosing the current and comparative results as presented.

Highlights

First quarter net income of $2.4 million, or $0.47 per diluted share

Steelhead gross factoring revenue of $2.0 million, an increase of 53% over Q1 2021

Holding company reorganization completed

Issued $25.0 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes

$22.5 million capital investment in People’s Bank of Commerce, increasing the Tier 1 Capital Ratio to 11.25%

The Company reported quarterly net income of $2.4 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the 1st quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2021. Earnings per share for the trailing 12 months were $2.18 per share, up from $2.07 per share for the prior twelve-month period. “Although earnings were impacted by the absence of income from PPP, the bank performed according to expectations during 1st quarter. Steelhead Finance continued to demonstrate strong performance with $2.0 million in revenue during Q1 2022, versus $1.3 million in Q1 2021,” said Lindsey Trautman, Chief Financial Officer. During the quarter, the bank made a provision for loan losses of $266 thousand. “The first quarter of 2022 represents the first time in two years that earnings are not materially impacted by PPP loans or merger related adjustments and more closely represent core bank earnings,” commented Ms. Trautman.

Deposits increased $33.9 million, a 4.4% increase from the prior quarter ending December 31, 2021. On an annual basis, deposits grew by $78.8 million, an annualized 17.7% growth rate. “Since the merger with Willamette Community Bank March 2021, People’s Bank continued to grow deposits with a strong focus on maintaining relationships with existing clients while increasing market share in our recently acquired markets,” commented Joan Reukauf, Chief Operating Officer.

“Core portfolio loan growth, excluding PPP, was down $1.0 million during the 1st quarter of 2022, compared to Q4 2021, due to several early payoffs, including a previously classified loan and a loan prepaid due to a business sale,” commented Julia Beattie, President. “We continue to see strong competition for loans in our northern market, with rate being the driving factor,” added Beattie. PPP loans outstanding at quarter end were $2.6 million, with only four loans remaining.

During the quarter, the bank experienced a decrease in classified assets, the result of a reduction in both Other Real Estate Owned and in classified loans. Total loans past due or on non-accrual increased, as a percentage of total loans, from the prior quarter to 0.21% versus 0.15% as of Q4 2021. During 1st quarter, the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) was updated based on changes in loans and updated economic expectations, which were factored into the bank’s analysis. As of March 31, 2022, the ALLL was 1.03% of portfolio loans excluding PPP and the unallocated reserve stood at $620 thousand or 13.5% of the allowance.

First quarter 2022 non-interest income totaled $3.3 million, a decrease of $2.2 million from the 1st quarter of 2021. This was largely attributed to a one-time bargain purchase gain of $2.3 million recognized in Q1 2021 resulting from the Willamette Community Bank merger that took effect on March 1, 2021. During Q1 2022, Steelhead Finance factoring revenue increased $693 thousand, a 53.0% increase over the same quarter of 2021. Conversely, mortgage income decreased $866 thousand, or 64.5%, from the 1st quarter of 2021.

Non-interest expense totaled $6.0 million in the 1st quarter, down $1.7 million from the same period in 2021. During Q1 2021, the bank incurred $2.9 million in one-time transaction expenses related to the Willamette merger. “All anticipated merger expense saves have been realized as of the end of the first quarter, 2022,” commented Ms. Trautman.

On March 11, 2022, PBCO Financial Corporation, the holding company for People’s Bank of Commerce, completed a private placement of $25.0 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. The proceeds will be used to support continued organic growth and strategic initiatives. The majority of the proceeds of the subordinated debt issuance, $22.5 million, was down streamed by PBCO Financial Corporation to People’s Bank of Commerce. This capital injection qualified as Tier 1 capital at the Bank and helped to increase the Tier 1 Capital Ratio as of March 31, 2022, to 11.25%, up from 8.99% as of December 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Tier 1 Capital Ratio for PBCO Financial Corporation was 8.76% with total shareholder equity of $71.3 million. During the quarter, the company was able to augment capital through earnings while assets also increased with our growth in deposits. The company also had unrealized losses on its investment portfolio, net of taxes, of $11.9 million, which is attributed to changes in market value in the current rising rate environment. The net unrealized losses in the investment portfolio resulted in the decline in Book Value Per Share and Tangible Book Value per share from the prior quarter.

Consolidated Balance Sheets 1st Quarter 2022 4th Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 1st Quarter 2021 (Dollars in 000’s) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 3/31/2021 BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 13,019 $ 5,194 $ 4,561 $ 4,730 Federal funds sold – – – – Interest bearing deposits 113,055 77,643 100,429 163,537 Investment securities 249,850 241,564 203,913 51,631 Loans held for sale 1,549 1,408 2,802 4,375 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 452,296 457,224 459,883 512,493 Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 453,845 458,632 462,685 516,868 Allowance for loan losses (4,646 ) (4,376 ) (4,302 ) (4,325 ) Premises and equipment, net 27,979 27,304 27,567 26,763 Bank owned life insurance 13,861 13,759 13,689 13,512 Other Assets 43,186 39,877 37,070 35,349 Total assets $ 910,149 $ 859,597 $ 845,612 $ 808,065 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand – non-interest bearing $ 355,358 $ 350,424 $ 358,013 $ 319,292 Demand – interest bearing 98,064 113,154 100,341 110,350 Money market and savings 320,677 276,264 266,004 256,462 Time deposits of less than $250,000 21,027 21,140 22,670 21,022 Time deposits of more than $250,000 2,959 3,247 3,645 12,208 Total deposits $ 798,085 $ 764,229 $ 750,673 $ 719,334 Borrowed funds 31,788 7,437 7,529 6,871 Other liabilities 8,997 8,866 9,887 9,738 Total liabilities $ 838,870 $ 780,532 $ 768,089 $ 735,943 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock $ 61,340 $ 61,340 $ 60,879 $ 57,104 Retained earnings 21,864 19,465 16,489 14,667 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (11,925 ) (1,740 ) 155 351 Total stockholders’ equity $ 71,279 $ 79,065 $ 77,523 $ 72,122 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 910,149 $ 859,597 $ 845,612 $ 808,065

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in 000’s) 1st Quarter 2022 4th Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 1st Quarter 2021 INCOME STATEMENT INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 5,515 $ 5,974 $ 6,632 $ 5,195 Investments 864 724 544 141 Federal funds sold and due from banks 52 44 58 53 Total interest income 6,431 6,742 7,234 5,389 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 162 197 218 200 Borrowed funds 66 15 15 14 Total interest expense 228 212 233 214 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,203 6,530 7,001 5,175 Provision for loan losses 266 139 347 (125 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,937 6,391 6,654 5,300 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 115 117 106 78 Mortgage lending income 476 472 615 1,341 Steelhead finance income 2,001 1,984 1,785 1,308 Bargain purchase gain – (316 ) (316 ) 2,343 BOLI Income 96 72 73 60 Other non-interest income 580 585 474 347 Total noninterest income 3,268 2,914 2,737 5,477 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,697 3,416 3,354 3,407 Occupancy & equipment expense 869 924 893 925 Advertising expense 119 295 396 388 Professional expenses 283 213 561 547 Data processing expense 244 (197 ) 324 2,067 Other operating expenses 805 699 256 351 Total noninterest expense 6,017 5,350 5,784 7,685 Income before taxes 3,188 3,955 3,608 3,092 Provision for income taxes 789 978 958 200 NET INCOME $ 2,399 $ 2,977 $ 2,650 $ 2,892 Shares Outstanding End of Quarter 5,055,301 5,057,211 5,042,704 5,043,127 Average shares outstanding* 5,056,574 5,047,540 4,962,936 4,176,293 Earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.59 $ 0.53 $ 0.69 *Adjusted for stock dividend 9/22/21

(Dollars in 000’s) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 3/31/2021 Financial Highlights Total loans $ 453,845 $ 458,632 $ 462,685 $ 516,868 Total deposits $ 798,085 $ 764,229 $ 750,673 $ 719,334 Total assets $ 910,149 $ 859,597 $ 845,612 $ 808,065 Net income $ 2,399 $ 2,977 $ 2,650 $ 2,892 Steelhead Finance contribution, pre-tax $ 1,109 $ 1,116 $ 1,089 $ 679 Mortgage contribution, pre-tax $ 48 $ (8 ) $ 212 $ 610 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.10 % 1.40 % 1.27 % 1.82 % Return on average equity 12.33 % 15.32 % 13.79 % 19.11 % Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.46 % 3.70 % 3.64 % Yield on loans 4.84 % 5.15 % 5.53 % 5.11 % Cost of deposits 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.14 % Efficiency ratio 63.53 % 56.65 % 59.39 % 72.15 % Full-time equivalent employees 149 140 140 143 Capital Leverage ratio 8.76 % 8.99 % 8.73 % 8.44 % Common equity tier 1 ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Tier 1 risk based ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Total risk based ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Book value per share $ 14.10 $ 15.63 $ 15.37 $ 14.30 Tangible book value per share $ 13.34 $ 14.87 $ 14.61 $ 13.52 Asset Quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 4,646 $ 4,376 $ 5,782 $ 4,325 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 959 $ 703 $ 665 $ 1,134 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 1,245 $ 1,245 $ 1,443 $ 2,162 Classified assets(2) $ 1,874 $ 2,949 $ 3,275 $ 3,345 ALLL as a percentage of net loans 1.02 % 0.95 % 1.25 % 0.84 % ALLL as a percentage of NPLs 484 % 622 % 869 % 381 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % -0.15 % 0.03 % 0.00 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.21 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.22 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.27 % Classified Asset Ratio(3) 2.47 % 3.53 % 4.00 % 4.38 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.21 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.22 % End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 362,905 $ 319,207 $ 304,342 $ 215,168 Total loans, net of allowance $ 449,199 $ 454,256 $ 458,383 $ 512,543 Total earning assets $ 816,750 $ 777,839 $ 767,027 $ 732,036 Intangible Assets $ 3,841 $ 3,854 $ 3,872 $ 3,926 Total assets $ 910,149 $ 859,597 $ 845,612 $ 808,065 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 355,358 $ 350,424 $ 358,013 $ 319,292 Total deposits $ 798,085 $ 764,229 $ 750,673 $ 719,334 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 328,747 $ 301,297 $ 278,310 $ 150,214 Total loans, net of allowance $ 450,861 $ 449,826 $ 465,410 $ 397,195 Total earning assets $ 779,609 $ 751,123 $ 743,719 $ 547,409 Total assets $ 870,794 $ 848,239 $ 834,485 $ 635,535 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 353,917 $ 356,832 $ 336,375 $ 167,266 Total deposits $ 771,160 $ 752,255 $ 739,372 $ 525,064 (1) Effective March 31, 2020, People’s Bank of Commerce opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios. (2) Classified assets are defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (3) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.

