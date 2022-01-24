PDS Biotech Chief Medical Officer, Lauren V. Wood, to Chair Session at the World Vaccine Congress

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of molecularly targeted cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technologies, today announced Lauren V. Wood, M.D. will be chairing Day 2 of the Cancer and Immunotherapy Vaccines Conference at the World Vaccine Congress being held in Washington, DC. Featured sessions will address precision oncology, cancer vaccines, oncolytic viruses and other novel immunotherapy approaches as well as understanding the key parameters of tumor epitope immunogenicity.

For additional information on the World Vaccine Congress, please click here .

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of molecularly targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technology platforms. Our Versamune®-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The Company’s pipeline products address various cancers including HPV16-associated cancers (anal, cervical, head and neck, penile, vaginal, vulvar) and breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers.

Our Infectimune™ -based vaccines have demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T-cell responses including long-lasting memory T-cell responses. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.