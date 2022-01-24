Pharvaris to Participate in Upcoming April Investor Conferences

ZUG, Switzerland, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in April:

21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Virtual Presentation
Date/Time: Monday, April 11, 2022 at 2:45 PM CEST (8:45 AM EDT)
Location: Virtual

Kempen 14th Life Sciences Conference
Format: In-Person Presentation
Date/Time: Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CEST (9:00AM EDT)
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

A webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE more effective and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

Pharvaris
Maryann Cimino
Director of Corporate Relations
+1-617-710-7305
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
+1-212-362-1200
[email protected]

Media Contact
Maggie Beller
Russo Partners, LLC
+1-646-942-5631
[email protected]

