Pinnacle Bank Makes Mortgage Lending More Efficient and Profitable With SimpleNexus

Community bank leverages Nexus Vision mortgage BI software to inform mortgage process optimization

LEHI, Utah, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company and developer of the United States’ leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that Elberton, Georgia-based Pinnacle Bank (Pinnacle) has implemented Nexus Vision ™ to support optimization of the bank’s mortgage operations with turnkey business intelligence (BI).

Founded in 1934, Pinnacle is a community bank with $2 billion in total assets and a loan portfolio of $1.18 billion. Its engagement with Nexus Vision is part of a larger strategic effort to improve the profitability of a mortgage operation that has successfully served the home financing needs of customers for many years but has not always been a meaningful contributor to Pinnacle’s balance sheet.

“Nexus Vision provides tactical, up-to-date reporting that helps our mortgage sales and operations managers run the business more efficiently and spot bottlenecks sooner,” said Bill Corbet, president of Triple Crossing Consulting and the managing director of Pinnacle’s mortgage division. “These data insights are informing a top-to-bottom process re-engineering that has already reduced mortgage cycle times by over 50 percent and significantly improved net mortgage income.”

Nexus Vision is enterprise-grade BI software for mortgage lenders. Its visually intuitive dashboards provide executives, branch managers and individual contributors with actionable insights into mission-critical business operations from production and pipeline metrics to employee, branch and partner performance scorecards.

“Decisions are the currency of any modern business,” said SimpleNexus EVP and General Manager Lori Brewer. “Nexus Vision provides the foundational data and insights lenders need to make better-informed decisions for a healthier bottom line. We are proud to be working with Pinnacle Bank to help transform mortgage lending into a line of business that serves shareholders just as well as it does customers.”

Learn More About Nexus Vision

Attendees of the Mortgage Bankers Association’s upcoming Technology Solutions Conference & Expo 2022 (TECH2022) can see a live demonstration of Nexus Vision at 11:30 am PT on Tuesday, April 12, in Ballrooms 1–4 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas. SimpleNexus team members will be on hand to answer questions at booth #514 in THE INNOVATION HUB during exhibit hours April 11 through 13. And at 2 pm PT on Wednesday, April 13, SimpleNexus EVP and General Manager Lori Brewer will join speakers from STRATMOR Group and FormFree for a ‘Technology Strategies’ session exploring how lenders can leverage tech to improve margins in a purchase market.

About SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus, an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company, is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. U.S. lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate professionals, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, visit https://www.simplenexus.com or follow @SimpleNexus.

Media Contacts

Leslie Colley

DepthPR for SimpleNexus

+1 678.622.6229

[email protected]

David Bolin

SimpleNexus

+1 414.688.6077

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.