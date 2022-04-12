Piper Sandler Hires Robyn Moore to Lead Colorado Governmental Public Finance Business

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Robyn Moore as a managing director in the Denver office. As previous group head, Jonathan Heroux, transitions into a full-time role within our special district group, Moore will be replacing him as the leader of the firm’s governmental business in Denver.

“I have always admired the culture at Piper Sandler, its commitment to developing diverse leaders and the firm’s tremendous reputation in the public finance investment banking space,” said Robyn. “Additionally, Piper Sandler in Colorado is providing new energy and innovation to our clients, coming in part from the recent addition of over 30 people in our special district group. While I remain grateful for over 18 years at GKB/Stifel, Piper Sandler already feels like a great fit for me and our clients.”

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Moore was a managing director at Stifel Nicolaus, where she co-led the firm’s Denver office and she served as senior banker and group leader at George K. Baum & Company before their acquisition by Stifel Nicolaus. She also worked at Bank of America and in the city manager’s offices at the City of Des Moines and the City of West Des Moines, Iowa. Moore earned a bachelor’s degree from Binghamton University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Syracuse University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robyn to our team in Denver. She joins us with many years of public finance experience where she has worked with a diverse group of local government clients. Her extensive experience and strong relationships with issuers in Colorado will add significant momentum to our governmental business in that state,” said Frank Fairman, head of public finance at Piper Sandler.

