Postclick Names Hunter Sunrise to Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing

Sunrise previously served as the Vice President of Marketing at Postclick. He brings more than two decades of marketing innovation and experience driving customer success across brand, content, omnichannel, go-to-market, and growth marketing initiatives.

“Hunter is a much-admired leader, internally and externally, with a proven track record of building high-performing campaigns and driving success for our clients,” said Mark McKenna, CEO, Postclick. “His promotion to the leadership team was an easy decision. I’m thrilled for Hunter and our team to continue defining the next era of marketing.”

The appointment of Sunrise to Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing is part of the company’s mission to build out its executive bench with industry veterans. Earlier this month, Postclick announced that Imran Syed was promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer from Senior Vice President of Professional Services at the company. In March, Postclick announced that Mark McKenna was appointed Chief Executive Officer after previously serving as Chief Operating Officer of Postclick.

“I’m looking forward to working with the marketing team to continue growing Postclick into a category leader,” said Hunter Sunrise, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Postclick. “My primary mission will be to work across the company to develop growth opportunities, look for new ways to delight our customers, and maintain excitement for the brand.”

Sunrise has overseen a successful rebranding campaign, as well as fully building a robust marketing strategy that features content, thought leadership, and demand generation arms.

Postclick recently announced that the company raised $20 million in funding.

Postclick is using these funds to support the company’s evolution from an agency model to a technology-led SaaS solution that will continually develop advanced, innovative solutions to support marketing leaders. The funds are also being used to advance Postclick’s machine learning and artificial intelligence offerings, and deepen the company’s impact in key verticals.

Postclick’s proprietary platform, the Advertising Conversion Cloud™, was built from a Series A fund raise and now contains data from millions of custom landing page experiences and billions of ad clicks. Postclick’s Advertising Conversion Cloud™ technology delivers the future of digital advertising success by using data-driven UX, modular component libraries, and insight from conversion rate experts to drive infinite optimization. As a result, marketers can now leverage the science of conversion data and the power of AI to effortlessly create high-performing post-click experiences at scale.

Demand for post-click solutions continues to grow as forward-thinking companies turn to Postclick’s platform, including BetterHelp, HUM Nutrition and Liquid Death.

Hunter Sunrise is an accomplished strategic marketing leader with 20+ years of experience driving marketing and innovation across brand, content, growth, product, omni-channel, and GTM marketing initiatives. Before joining Postclick, Sunrise held leadership roles at agencies, startups and consultancies, leading marketing initiatives for brands such as Mercedes-Benz, DIAGEO, Verizon Wireless, Novartis, AT&T, Bank of America, GameStop, Pepsi, Kendra Scott, and Alaska Airlines.

Postclick is the world’s leading solution for digital advertising conversions, creating optimized, scalable digital experiences that increase return on advertising spend (ROAS). Combining personalization, optimization, machine learning, and human insight, Postclick drives higher conversions for marketers. Check out postclick.com for more information.

