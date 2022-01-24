Procaps Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Fiscal Year 2021 Net Revenues Increased 23.6% to $409.7 Million, with Adjusted EBITDA Up 17.8% Year-Over-Year to $99.7 Million

Strong Double Digit 2021 Revenue Growth in All Business Units Driven by Market Share Gains and New Product Launches

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical conglomerate, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“Our performance in 2021 exceeded our initial projections across all our business units as we achieved record financial milestones with sales breaking the $400 million mark, driven by market share gains and new product launches,” said Rubén Minski, CEO of Procaps.

“Looking forward to 2022, we expect to see continued growth from our business units, as well as launching high-quality products across the regions we operate. We are investing to support our product launches and building the right internal capabilities to execute our regional consolidation strategy.”

Full Year 2021 and Operational Highlights

Product Development & Market Expansion

New products represented 23.5% of total sales for the year ended December 31, 2021

70+ new products

160+ products internationalized

150+ products in registration stages

Key 2021 and Subsequent Corporate Highlights

Ordinary shares and warrants listed on Nasdaq Global Market under “PROC” and “PROCW”, respectively, on September 29, 2021.

Announced a new capacity expansion plan in the United States and Colombia for its Funtrition business through a new gummy manufacturing facility in Miramar, Florida, and increased manufacturing capabilities in Colombia. We believe this will allow Procaps to meet rising U.S. and global demand for the Company’s product development and manufacturing services of nutraceutical and specialized gummy products.

Acquired an 86,000 sq. ft. pharmaceutical production facility located in West Palm Beach, Florida with an expected production capacity of approximately 1.8 billion capsules per year for its iCDMO (integrated Contract and Manufacturing Organization) business unit.

Closed a private placement of an aggregate principal amount of $115 million of senior notes led by Prudential Private Capital at a fixed rate of 4.75% with a final maturity of 10 years and amortization payments starting on the sixth anniversary of the closing of the transaction.

Appointed Dr. Camilo Camacho as President of Procaps. Dr. Camacho has over 24 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in Latin America, with broad experience in marketing, sales, R&D, operations, and quality control.

Appointed Patricio Vargas as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Vargas has 25 years of public company finance experience with proven capabilities in global financial management, business development, and global capital markets.

Appointed Melissa Angelini as Investor Relations Director. Ms. Angelini is a seasoned executive with over 15 years of experience in capital markets and investor relations with healthcare and pharmaceutical companies.

Key Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

Net revenues increased by $78.3 million, or 23.6%, to $409.7 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $331.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, driven by strong demand across all business units as well as from our continued rollout of new product launches.

Gross profit increased by $44.4 million, or 23.2%, to $235.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $191.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, mainly due to strong topline growth, with a 57.5% gross margin, consistent with the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.8% to $99.7 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $84.6 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.3% for the year.

Net Loss for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was $100.9 million, compared to a net loss of $10.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was driven by a one-time listing expense of $73.9 million.

Management Commentary

Procaps Chief Executive Officer, Rubén Minski, commented:

“2021 was highlighted by our financial and operational momentum and the successful completion of key milestones that we believe position the company for global success in 2022.

“During the year we continued the pace of new product launches and product rollouts to new regions, as well as improvements to our inventory rotations, which combined to deliver 24% revenue growth during the year, including significant increases across all five of our business units. Increased investment in product development and new launches enabled stronger 2021 sales.

“Our reach into North America expanded in 2021, highlighted by our entrance to the U.S. capital markets with the listing of our shares on the Nasdaq. We are now expanding production capacity in the United States, including a recently acquired pharmaceutical production facility located in West Palm Beach, Florida, which is expected to increase our product development capabilities by more than 70% for our iCDMO business unit. Combined with the planned construction of a new gummy manufacturing facility in Miramar, Florida, expected to be fully operational by 2023, we are executing on our commitment to deliver better health and nutrition to the world through Innovative oral delivery systems.

“2021 was a milestone year for Procaps, to continue our growth trajectory and strengthen our global capabilities. We believe our innovative pharmaceutical solutions and new expansion initiatives will increase shareholder value and I look forward to providing additional updates on our successes in the months to come.

“In 2022 we are focused on executing a multi-prong growth strategy that we expect will continue to deliver double-digit growth in our core markets with strong cash generation to the bottom line. We believe our capital position also enables us to focus on strategic roll-ups and consolidation in the region that we anticipate will drive an accelerated competitive position and value creation,” concluded Minski.

Procaps Chief Financial Officer, Patricio Vargas, commented:

“We ended 2021 with record topline performance and Adjusted EBITDA with double-digit growth.

“We are executing on our strategy designed to deliver strong growth and establishing the necessary building blocks behind our growth drivers including: the hiring of strategic human capital, investing in our disruptive brands and capacity expansion, all of which we believe are necessary to achieve our 2022 targets. We are putting in place the plans to turn our top line into sustainable bottom-line results.

“As discussed with our third quarter 2021 financial results, as a result of our business combination, there were a number of one-time charges that affected our bottom line and equity classification. In order to maintain best practices with financial reporting and IFRS parameters, we utilized the extended reporting period in 2021 to reclassify some accounting metrics to set the template for 2022.

“We have reclassified approximately $12M of factoring and reverse factoring arrangements previously classified as part of Trade and other payables into Borrowings, the impact of which is reflected in the financial information included in this press release and which will be reflected in our annual audited financial statements to be included in our annual report on Form 20-F to be filed with the SEC.

“We expect to provide more information on our first quarter 2022 financial results in the coming weeks and look forward to engaging with investors in the U.S. and abroad at investor conferences and non-deal roadshows during the second quarter of 2022,” concluded Vargas.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021, totaled $409.7 million, compared to net revenues of $331.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, representing a growth of 23.6% year-over-year. Net revenue by strategic business unit (“SBU”) is shown below:

USD$mm 2021 2020 % Growth Procaps Colombia $ 155.3 $ 114.9 35.2 % Nextgel 120.8 106.0 14.0 % CASAND 54.0 38.6 39.9 % CAN 50.9 45.6 11.6 % Diabetrics 28.7 22.8 25.9 % Total $ 409.7 $ 331.5 23.6 %

The increase in net revenue was attributed to growth across all SBUs.

Procaps Colombia The 35.2% growth in net revenue of the Procaps Colombia business during the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to year ended December 31, 2020 is primarily due to increased demand for existing Rx and OTC products, such as Clenox and anesthetic products as well as the new products launches.



Nextgel The 14.0% growth in net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 in this business unit was driven by strong demand from iCDMO products from third parties, and the launch of new products in Brazil and in the Funtrition (gummies) line, with increased demand for the immunity gummies and probiotics product lines, and the broader portfolio with important clients such as Olly, Amway, and Trace among others.



Central America South and Andean Region (CASAND) The 39.9% growth in net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, was primarily due to further development of new products, the continued strengthening of existing brands in key growth markets and also the rollout of new products, such as Tapectam, Ezolium, Cuticlin and Vitybelle, in the region.



Central America North (CAN) CAN experienced net revenue growth of approximately 11.6% growth for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of the increase demand for both Rx and OTC products, such as Ezolium, Muvett and Isoface.



Diabetrics Increased demand for Diabetrics products resulted in net revenue growth of 25.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to the increase in the demand for the product portfolio as a result of the expansion of products offering in this segment to a more complete diabetes solution focus.



Gross profit increased by $44.4 million, or 23.2%, to $235.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $191.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to strong topline growth.

Gross margin remained relatively consistent in the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, at 57.5%.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $100.9 million, negatively impacted by $123.0 million of non-cash items related to the business combination, and the impact of the put options which were terminated in connection with the closing of the business combination.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 17.8% to $99.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $84.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was driven by the strong demand across branded Rx and OTC businesses from both our existing products as well as from our continued rollout of new product launches and increased demand in our iCDMO business.

Total net debt as of December 31, 2021, totaled $181.3 million, of which approximately 98.6% consisted of long-term obligations. Net Debt-to-Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA ratio as of December 31, 2021 was 1.8x.

Cash totaled $72.1 million on December 31, 2021, as compared to $4.2 million on December 31, 2020. The increase in cash during the year is a result of a net cash proceeds related to the closing of the business combination which is expected to fund future growth opportunities.

Key Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased by $8.4 million, or 7.1%, to $126.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $118.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Gross profit increased by $7.5 million, or 11.1%, to $75.7 million (yielding a gross margin of 58%) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $68.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.6% to $42.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $42.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, with a 33.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Net Loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $46.3 million, compared to net income of $9.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

____________________ 1 See under the heading “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income, which the Company believes is the most comparable IFRS measure, to Adjusted EBITDA.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Our management uses and discloses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio, which are non-IFRS financial information to assess our operating performance across periods and for business planning purposes. We believe the presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is useful to investors as it provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in our underlying operating results and provide additional insight and transparency on how we evaluate our business. These non-IFRS measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and should be viewed as supplemental and in addition to our financial information presented in accordance with IFRS.

We define EBITDA as profit (loss) for the period before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain isolated costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, certain transaction costs incurred in connection with the business combination (“Business Combination”) with Union Acquisition Corp. II (“Union”), certain listing expenses incurred in connection with the business combination, certain costs related to business transformation initiatives, certain foreign currency translation adjustments and certain other finance costs, and other nonrecurring nonoperational or unordinary items as the Company may deem appropriate from time to time. We also report Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue as an additional measure so investors may evaluate our Adjusted EBITDA margins. None of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA margin are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) or IFRS and are non-IFRS financial measures.

We use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating our performance because they eliminate certain items that we do not consider indicators of our operating performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio are also used by many of our investors and other interested parties in evaluating our operational and financial performance across reporting periods. We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Net Debt-to- Adjusted EBITDA ratio provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that we use internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing our operating performance.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Net Debt-to- Adjusted EBITDA ratio are not recognized terms under IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, or other income or cash flow statement data. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Because non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It, therefore, may not be possible to compare our use of these non-IFRS financial measures with those used by other companies.

The following table contains a reconciliation of profit for the period to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods presented.

Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 For the year ended December 31, (in millions of U.S. dollars except percentages) 2021 2020 % Change Loss for the year (100.9 ) (10.5 ) – Financial expenses, net 78.6 54.5 44.3 % Income tax expense 13.7 11.3 21.3 % Depreciation and amortization 15.1 16.5 -8.4 % EBITDA 6.6 71.8 -90.8 % COVID-19 impact adjustments(1) 3.8 5.2 -26.9 % Business transformation initiatives(2) 1.7 – Foreign currency translation adjustments(3) 4.0 3.9 3.1 % Other finance costs adjustments(4) 0.7 2.0 -65.1 % Transaction expenses(5) 10.7 – – Listing expense(6) 73.9 – – Adjusted EBITDA(7) 99.7 84.6 17.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.3 % 25.5 %

____________________ (1) COVID-19 impact adjustments primarily include: (i) for the year ended December 31, 2021, $1.7 million ($0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020) expenses incurred for safety precautions during the pandemic, such as employees COVID-19 testing, vaccination, office and production infrastructure adaptation to practice social distancing, to maintain a safe work and production environment for the employees, (ii) for the year ended December 31, 2021, $0.6 million ($1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020) operating and production expenses incurred in connection with hiring of additional employees and costs paid to third party agencies for such hiring, contractors and production sub-contractors in order to mitigate any decrease in production and operating capabilities of Procaps as a result of employees absenteeism or attrition as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, (iii) for the year ended December 31, 2021, $1.2 million ($0.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020) expense incurred for certain logistic arrangements to minimize Procaps employees’ exposure to COVID-19 through arranging transportation from home to work, lodgings, face masks and PPE, (iv) for the year ended December 31, 2020, $1.4 million additional costs incurred to acquire certain raw materials that are essential to production due to the lockdowns of suppliers’ factories and ports of entry worldwide, and additional logistic costs due to delays, (v) for the year ended December 31, 2020, $0.9 million expense of certain one-off financial discounts that Procaps provided to its customers, such as medicine distributors, during the COVID-19 pandemic due to financial and liquidity difficulties and customers’ inability to settle invoices as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental restrictions such as lockdowns, and (vi) for the year ended December 31, 2021, $0.4 million ($0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020) of other miscellaneous expenses resulted from COVID-19 pandemic. (2) Business transformation initiatives consists of costs and expenses in connection with severance payments made to separate our employees for certain business transformation initiatives implemented during the year ended December 31, 2020. (3) Foreign currency translation adjustments represent the reversal of exchange losses we recorded due to foreign currency translation of monetary balances of certain of our subsidiaries’ from U.S. dollars into the functional currency of those subsidiaries as of December 31, 2021 and 2020. (4) Other finance costs adjustments represent non-operating expenses we incurred, primarily including additional interests incurred due to the withholding tax obligations of certain financial institutions outside of Colombia. (5) Transactions expenses primarily include: (i) capital markets advisory fees of $4.5 million incurred in connection with the Business Combination, (ii) incremental audit fees of $2.7 million incurred in connection with the Business Combination, (iii) consulting, accounting and legal expenses of $0.4 million incurred in connection with the Business Combination, (iv) management bonuses of $0.7 million paid in connection with the closing of the Business Combination and the listing of the Company on the Nasdaq, (v) tail policy insurance costs incurred of $1.6 million in connection with the Business Combination, (vi) incremental director & officer policy insurance costs incurred of $0.3 million in connection with the Business Combination, (vii) incurred audit fees of $0.2 million to comply with the Syndicated Loan requirements that will not be necessary in the future, and (viii) consulting and legal fees and expenses related to asset acquisitions and other transaction in the amount of $0.3 million. (6) Listing expense of $73.9 million associated with the deemed listing services received by Procaps from Union, which is the difference between the deemed costs of the Ordinary Shares issued by the Company to Union shareholders in connection with the Business Combination, in excess of the net assets obtained from Union, as required by IFRS 2 Share-based payments.]2

Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 For the three months ended December 31, (in millions of U.S. dollars except percentages) 2021 2020 % Change Loss (income) for the year (46.3 ) 9.4 – Financial expenses, net (0.6 ) 14.7 – Income tax expense 7.4 10.6 -30.5 % Depreciation and amortization 2.0 16.5 -63.3 % EBITDA (37.6 ) 40.1 – COVID-19 impact adjustments(1) 0.6 1.8 -64.5 % Business transformation initiatives(2) 1.7 – Foreign currency translation adjustments(3) 1.7 (0.2 ) – Other finance costs adjustments(4) 0.5 0.5 -4.4 % Transaction expenses(5) 2.9 – – Listing expense(6) 73.9 – – Adjusted EBITDA(7) 42.1 42.7 -1.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.2 % 36.2 %

____________________ (1) COVID-19 impact adjustments (2) Business transformation initiatives consist of costs and expenses in connection with severance payments made to separate our employees for certain business transformation initiatives implemented during the three months ended December 31, 2020. (3) Foreign currency translation adjustments represent the reversal of exchange losses we recorded due to foreign currency translation of monetary balances of certain of our subsidiaries’ from U.S. dollars into the functional currency of those subsidiaries as of the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. (4) Other finance cost adjustments represent non-operating expenses we incurred, primarily including additional interests incurred due to the withholding tax obligations of certain financial institutions outside of Colombia. (5) Transactions expenses (6) Listing expense of $73.9 million associated with the deemed listing services received by Procaps from Union, which is the difference between the deemed costs of the Ordinary Shares issued by the Company to Union shareholders in connection with the Business Combination, in excess of the net assets obtained from Union, as required by IFRS 2 Share-based payments.

