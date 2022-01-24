PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Announces Aetna and Independence Blue Cross Blue Shield Positive Coverage Decisions Regarding Aquablation Therapy for Men with Enlarged Prostates

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced that Aetna US Healthcare published an update to their Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Clinical Policy Bulletin that provides a positive coverage position expanding access to Aquablation therapy for the treatment of their members with BPH. The revised policy is effective April 26, 2022.

Aetna is the third largest national commercial insurer in the United States with over 21 million covered lives and one of the top five insurers in most states.

In addition, Independence Blue Cross Blue Shield, the leading health insurance company in southeastern Pennsylvania, and a licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, updated its policy for surgical treatments for BPH to include Aquablation therapy as medically necessary when certain criteria are met. Independence Blue Cross covers approximately 4 million covered lives and the policy took effect April 25, 2022.

“We are pleased to see these large commercial plans recognize the clinical outcomes of the recently published five-year data from the WATER study,” said Reza Zadno, President and CEO. “We have made considerable progress in the last 18 months, now having five of the seven largest U.S. commercial payors establishing positive coverage policies for Aquablation therapy to provide men suffering from BPH a surgical treatment option that is clinically proven to consistently remove prostate tissue independent of prostate size, anatomy, or surgeon experience, with low risk of irreversible outcomes.”

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

