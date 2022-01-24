Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year ended 31 December 2021

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 29 April 2022, 23:00 CEST: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, announces the publication of its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year ended 31 December 2021.

The Annual Report is attached below and also available on www.acaciapharma.com in the Investors/Financial Reports and Presentations section.

