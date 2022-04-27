Acacia Pharma Group PLC

27 April 2022, 12:00 p.m. (Brussels time)

RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION

of

ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC

by

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

Publication of Scheme Document

On 28 March 2022, Acacia Pharma Group PLC (the “Company” or “Acacia”) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eagle”), announced that agreement had been reached on the terms of a transfer of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Acacia to Eagle by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Scheme”).

Publication of the Scheme Document

The Company announces that a circular in relation to the Scheme (the “Scheme Document”), setting out, among other things, a letter from the Chairman of Acacia, the full terms and conditions of the Scheme, a statutory explanatory statement, an expected timetable of principal events, notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting and details of the actions to be taken by Acacia Shareholders has been published today on Acacia’s website, at https://acaciapharma.com/investors/shareholder-meetings.

Hard copies of the Scheme Document and Forms of Proxy for the Court Meeting and the General Meeting have been sent to Acacia Shareholders.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement (the “Announcement”) shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Scheme Document. All references to times in this Announcement are to London, United Kingdom times unless stated otherwise.

Timetable

Notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, both of which will be held at the offices of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP at 125 Broad Street, New York, New York 10004-2498, United States on 19 May 2022 and through the electronic facilities that are being made available via the Virtual Meeting Platform on 19 May 2022, are set out in the Scheme Document. The Court Meeting will start at 4:00 p.m. (London time) on that date and the General Meeting will start at 4:15 p.m. (London time) on that date or as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting concludes or is adjourned.

The Scheme Document also contains an expected timetable of principal events in relation to the Scheme, which is also set out in the Appendix to this Announcement. The Scheme remains conditional on the approval of the requisite majority of eligible Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting, the requisite majority of eligible Acacia Shareholders at the General Meeting and the satisfaction or (if capable of waiver) waiver of the other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including the sanction of the Court.

The Scheme is expected to become effective between early June 2022 and 30 June 2022.

Action required

As noted above, notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, both of which will be held at the offices of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP at 125 Broad Street, New York, New York 10004-2498, United States on 19 May 2022 and through the electronic facilities that are being made available via the Virtual Meeting Platform on 19 May 2022, are set out in the Scheme Document. The Court Meeting will start at 4:00 p.m. (London time) on that date and the General Meeting will start at 4:15 p.m. (London time) on that date or as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting concludes or is adjourned. Whilst COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted as at the date of release of this Announcement, the Acacia Directors note that the COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, and the US federal and/or New York State government may change current restrictions or implement further measures, which affect the holding of shareholder meetings. As such, whilst Scheme Shareholders and Acacia Shareholders will be permitted to attend the Court Meeting and General Meeting, respectively, in person if they are entitled to and wish to do so (subject to any applicable COVID-19 restrictions then in force), Scheme Shareholders and Acacia Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint “the Chair of the meeting” as their proxy for the Court Meeting and General Meeting, respectively. If any other person is appointed as proxy and COVID-19 restrictions that affect the holding of the Meetings are subsequently introduced, that proxy may not be permitted to attend the relevant Meeting in person (but will be able to remotely attend, ask questions and/or raise any objections (in the case of the Court Meeting) and vote at the relevant Meeting via the Virtual Meeting Platform). Details of how to access and engage in the business of the Meetings are described in the opening pages of the Scheme Document and in the Virtual Meeting Guide.

Any changes to the arrangements for the Court Meeting and/or the General Meeting will be communicated to Scheme Shareholders and Acacia Shareholders before the relevant Meeting, including through Acacia’s website at https://acaciapharma.com/investors and by announcement.

In addition to being able to attend, ask questions and/or raise objections (in the case of the Court Meeting) and vote at the Court Meeting and General Meeting in person, Scheme Shareholders and Acacia Shareholders (and any of their duly appointed proxies and/or corporate representatives) will be given the opportunity to access, follow the business of, attend, submit written questions and /or raise any objections (in the case of the Court Meeting) and vote at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting remotely via the Virtual Meeting Platform as described in the opening pages of the Scheme Document and in the Virtual Meeting Guide available on Acacia’s website at https://acaciapharma.com/investors/shareholder-meetings.

Further, in respect of both the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, Scheme Shareholders and Acacia Shareholders, respectively, can also submit questions on the business of the relevant Meeting in advance by email to [email protected], provided that such emails must be received no later than 48 hours (excluding any part of such 48 hour period not falling on a Business Day) before the time fixed for the relevant Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Scheme Shareholders and Acacia Shareholders are strongly encouraged to complete, sign and return the blue Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting and the yellow Form of Proxy for the General Meeting in accordance with the instructions printed thereon (or to appoint a proxy electronically as referred to in the Scheme Document) as soon as possible, but in any event, to be received by Acacia’s Registrar, Equiniti Limited, not later than the relevant times set out below:

Blue Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting: 4:00 p.m. (London time) on 17 May 2022

Yellow Form of Proxy for the General Meeting: 4:15 p.m. (London time) on 17 May 2022

or, if in either case the Meeting is adjourned, the relevant Form of Proxy should be received not later than 48 hours (excluding any part of such 48 hour period not falling on a Business Day) before the time fixed for the adjourned Meeting.

If the blue Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting is not lodged by the relevant time, a copy of the blue Form of Proxy may be (i) emailed to [email protected] at any time after such time but prior to 30 minutes before the commencement of the Court Meeting (or any adjournment thereof); or (ii) handed to a representative of Equiniti on behalf of the Chair of the Court Meeting, or directly to the Chair of the Court Meeting, at the Court Meeting before the Court Meeting commences. If the yellow Form of Proxy for the General Meeting is not lodged by the relevant time, it will be invalid.

It is important that, for the Court Meeting, as many votes as possible are cast so that the Court may be satisfied that there is a fair and reasonable representation of opinion of Scheme Shareholders. Whether or not Scheme Shareholders intend to attend and/or vote at the Court Meeting (remotely or in person), Scheme Shareholders are therefore strongly encouraged to submit their proxy appointment for the Court Meeting as soon as possible by post or electronically through CREST.

Recommendation

The Acacia Directors, who have been so advised by Greenhill & Co. International LLP (“Greenhill”) as to the financial terms of the Scheme, consider the terms of the Scheme to be the best available option for Acacia Shareholders. In providing its financial advice to the Acacia Directors, Greenhill has taken into account the commercial assessments of the Acacia Directors.

Accordingly, the Acacia Directors unanimously recommend that the Scheme Shareholders vote or procure votes in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and Acacia Shareholders vote in favour of the Special Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting, as the Acacia Directors have irrevocably undertaken to do in respect of the 217,243 Acacia Shares which they hold and which they control (or can procure the control of) the voting rights (representing approximately 0.22 per cent. of the issued share capital of Acacia as at the Latest Practicable Date).

Acacia Shareholders should carefully read the Scheme Document in its entirety before making a decision with respect to the Scheme.

Additional information for Acacia Shareholders

If you have any questions about this Announcement, the Scheme Document, the Court Meeting or the General Meeting, or are in any doubt as to how to complete the Forms of Proxy, please contact the Shareholder Helpline operated by Acacia’s Registrar, Equiniti, by calling +44 (0)371 384 2050 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (London time) Monday to Friday (except public holidays in England and Wales). Calls from outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rate. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones. Please note that calls may be monitored or recorded for security and training purposes, and Equiniti cannot provide advice on the merits of the Scheme or give any financial, legal or tax advice.

If the Scheme is sanctioned as outlined above, it is expected that the last day of dealings in, and registration of transfers of, Acacia Shares on Euronext Brussels will be the Business Day immediately prior to the Effective Date and that no transfers will be registered after 6.00 p.m. (London time) on that date. Prior to the Scheme becoming Effective, it is intended that an application will be made to the market operator of Euronext Brussels for the cancellation of the listing and trading of the Acacia Shares on Euronext Brussels, with effect as of or shortly following the Effective Date. On the Effective Date, share certificates in respect of Acacia Shares shall cease to be valid and entitlements to Acacia Shares held within the CREST system shall be cancelled. It is intended that, following the Scheme becoming Effective and after the Acacia shares are de-listed, Acacia will be re-registered as a private limited company under the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2006.

Consent

Greenhill, Jefferies and William Blair have each given and not withdrawn their written consent to the issue of this Announcement with the inclusion herein of the references to their name in the form and context in which they appear.

APPENDIX

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

The following indicative timetable is based on Acacia and Eagle’s current expected dates for the implementation of the Scheme and is subject to change. If any of the dates and/or times in this expected timetable changes, the revised dates and/or times will be notified to Acacia Shareholders by announcement. Unless otherwise stated, references to all times in this Announcement and the timetable set out below are to London, United Kingdom time.

Event Time and/or date(1) Publication of the Scheme Document 26 April 2022 Latest time for lodging Forms of Proxy for the: Court Meeting (blue form) 4:00 p.m. on 17 May 2022(2) General Meeting (yellow form) 4:15 p.m. on 17 May 2022 (3) Voting Record Time 6:30 p.m. on 17 May 2022 (4) Court Meeting 4:00 p.m. on 19 May 2022 General Meeting 4:15 p.m. on 19 May 2022 (5) The following dates and times associated with the Scheme are subject to change and will depend on, among other things, the date on which the Conditions to the Scheme are satisfied or, if capable of waiver, waived by Eagle, the date on which the Court sanctions the Scheme and the Scheme Court Order is delivered to the Registrar of Companies. Acacia will give adequate notice of all of these dates and times, when known, by issuing an announcement, with such announcement being made available on Acacia’s website at https://acaciapharma.com/investors. Further updates and changes to these times will be notified in the same way. See also note (1). Scheme Court Hearing 7 June 2022(6) Last day for dealings in, and for the registration of transfer of, Acacia Shares 8 June 2022(6) Scheme Record Time 6:00 p.m. on 8 June 2022(6) Disablement of CREST in respect of Acacia Shares 6:00 p.m. on 8 June 2022(6) Suspension of dealings in Acacia Shares by 7:30 a.m. on 9 June 2022(6) Effective Date of the Scheme 9 June 2022(6) New Eagle Shares listed and commencement of dealings in the New Eagle Shares on Nasdaq 9 June 2022(6) Cancellation of listing of Acacia Shares by no later than 8:00 a.m. on 10 June 2022(6) Eagle CDIs credited to CREST accounts (in respect of Scheme Shares held in uncertificated form only) On or soon after 10 June 2022(6) Latest date for dispatch of statement of entitlement relating to the New Eagle Shares held through DRS (in respect of Scheme Shares held in certificated form only) By 23 June 2022(6), being 14 days after the Effective Date Latest date for dispatch of cheques and processing of electronic transfers and crediting of CREST accounts for cash consideration due under the Scheme and where applicable fractional payments By 23 June 2022(6), being 14 days after the Effective Date _______________________ (1) The dates and times given are indicative only and are based on current expectations and are subject to change (including as a result of changes to the regulatory timetable). If any of the times and/or dates above change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Acacia Shareholders by announcement. Participants in the Acacia Share Plans will be contacted separately to inform them of the effect of the Scheme on their rights under the Acacia Share Plans, including details of any appropriate proposals being made and dates and times relevant to them. (2) It is requested that the blue Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting be lodged not later than 48 hours (excluding any part of such 48 hour period not falling on a Business Day) prior to the time appointed for the Court Meeting or, if the Court Meeting is adjourned, 48 hours (excluding any part of such 48 hour period not falling on a Business Day) prior to the time fixed for any adjourned Court Meeting. If the blue Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting is not lodged by this time, a copy of the blue Form of Proxy may be (i) emailed to [email protected] at any time after such time but prior to 30 minutes before the commencement of the Court Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) or (ii) handed to a representative of Equiniti on behalf of the Chair of the Court Meeting, or directly to the Chair of the Court Meeting, at the Court Meeting before the Court Meeting commences. (3) In order to be valid, the yellow Form of Proxy for the General Meeting must be received by no later than 48 hours (excluding any part of such 48 hour period not falling on a Business Day) prior to the time appointed for the General Meeting or, if the General Meeting is adjourned, the time fixed for any adjourned General Meeting. (4) If either the Court Meeting or the General Meeting is adjourned, the Voting Record Time for the relevant adjourned meeting will be 6:30 p.m. on the day which is two Business Days prior to the date of the adjourned meeting. (5) To commence at 4:15 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting concludes or is adjourned. (6) The dates and times above may change and will depend, inter alia, on the date on which the Conditions are satisfied (or, if applicable, waived) and the sanction of the Scheme by the Court. If any of the expected dates change, Acacia will give adequate notice of any change by issuing an announcement.

