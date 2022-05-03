Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, May 2, 2022. Q2 will host a corresponding conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Conference Call Details

Date:

 

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time:

 

8:30 a.m. EDT

Hosts:

 

Matt Flake, CEO / David Mehok, CFO / Jonathan Price, EVP Emerging Businesses, Corporate & Business Development

Conference Call Registration:

 

https://conferencingportals.com/event/ZwJrtqJb

Webcast Registration:

 

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/683457951

All participants must register using the above links (either the webcast or conference call). A webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.Q2.com/. In addition, a live conference call dial-in will be available upon registration. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT
Jean Kondo

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

510-823-4728

[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT
Josh Yankovich

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

512-682-4463

[email protected]

