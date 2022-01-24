Quotient Limited Announces Appointment of New Board Member

JERSEY, Channel Islands, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced the appointment of Thomas Aebischer to Quotient Board of Directors effective as of May 1, 2022. Mr. Aebischer will also serve on the Board’s Audit Committee.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Aebischer to the Quotient Board,” said Heino von Prondzynski, Chairman of Quotient’s Board of Directors. “Thomas brings decades of experience in global financial and capital markets and a highly strategic mindset. We are very fortunate to have him by our side as we continue to grow our business and drive the value of our revolutionary diagnostic solutions.”

Mr. Thomas Aebischer, 60, has been the chief financial officer of RWDC Ltd., a biotechnology company concentrated on innovative and cost-effective environmentally friendly biopolymer material solutions, since March 2021. From January 2016 to December 2019, Mr. Aebischer served as Executive VP and CFO of LyondellBasell Industries, a company active in plastics, chemicals and refinement. Mr. Aebischer also served as chief financial officer for the Holcim Group from 2011 to 2015. Before becoming chief financial officer, he worked in various positions for Holcim including as the chief financial officer for group companies from 1996 to 2010. Earlier in his career, Mr. Aebischer held positions as tax assessor and financial auditor. Mr. Aebischer has served as a director and member of the audit committee of Dormakaba (Switzerland) since October 2021. Mr. Aebischer is a Swiss Certified Accountant and graduated from the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that it believes reshape the way diagnostics are practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient’s operations are based in Switzerland, Scotland and the US.

