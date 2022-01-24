RackTop Systems Expands Channel Partner Program

Led by newly appointed Channel Manager Clarke Woodfin, program to feature various levels of partnerships and the addition of managed service providers

FULTON, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RackTop Systems, a leading provider of cyberstorage solutions which actively defend against ransomware and insider threats, today announced the expansion of its innovative Channel Partner Program. The expanded program is expected to grow significantly in 2022 with the addition of new levels of channel partner participation, training, incentives, expanded subscription and consumption based product offerings, and the addition of Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) programs. The timing of the expansion corresponds with increased market demand for Cyberstorage solutions, driven by the rise in data oriented cyber attacks which traditional data storage and backup systems are inadequate to prevent. Since the program’s initial launch in 2021, the company has already more than doubled the number of channel partnerships and will continue to make a significant investment in its channel focused sales and distribution strategy across all public and private sector verticals.

As a part of the program revamp, RackTop has also expanded its channel team with the appointment of Clarke Woodfin as Channel Manager. Woodfin joins RackTop with decades of experience leading channel programs at IT leaders including NetApp and Quantum, bringing a strong track record of channel partner engagement success powered by a hands-on approach to execution and industry insight.

“RackTop has always been a channel friendly company and joining this team will not only help establish the program at greater lengths, but also build and strengthen the partnerships we have currently and in the future.” said Woodfin. “There’s no doubt that RackTop has a groundbreaking technology that will help our channel partners tremendously and give them a differentiated edge over their competitors and garner future prospects with ease.”

RackTop’s Channel Partner Program is available at two levels, Premier and Authorized, organized by tiers, each with various corresponding targets, goals, tools and benefits aligned with the level of investment. The Authorized level includes benefits such as a partner portal, deal registration, sales and technical training, marketing and newsletters, as well as NFR Software and SPIF eligibility. The Premier level builds on those benefits with additional joint business planning, demo equipment availability, backend rebates and more. To help support channel partners across all levels, RackTop also announced a new sales performance incentive fund (SPIF) to drive sales and integrations.

RackTop is helping both the data storage and cybersecurity industry shift to CyberConverged® model through its channel partner ecosystem. As such, the company remains committed to empowering its partners with data security solutions that safeguard unstructured data from rapidly evolving cyber threats across industries, today led by the company’s flagship cyberstorage offering BrickStor SP. By partnering with RackTop, enterprises and end-users can bundle data security services to simplify operational management and reduce the total cost of solution ownership.

“With RackTop we have been able to demonstrate an innovative solution that integrates seamlessly into almost any environment,” said Rob Sheinker, Vice President of Partner Strategy, Anexinet. “We partnered with RackTop Systems for a unique solution that meets the challenges of defending unstructured data against constantly evolving cyber threats.”

RackTop’s cyberstorage solution, BrickStor Security Platform (SP), enables partners to bring a unique anti-ransomware solution to prospects and existing accounts – even those with large investments in incumbent products.

In 2021, RackTop was named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2021 as well as Representative Providers in the 2021 Gartner, Innovation Insight for Cyberstorage Solutions to Protect Unstructured Data Against Ransomware. The reports recognize the need for prioritizing the inclusion of Cyberstorage into storage products above backup and disaster recovery measures.

RackTop’s BrickStor SP is the only software-defined primary data storage solution that can actively defend an organization’s files from the most severe cyber threats and take active measures to stop ransomware, data theft, and malicious insiders in real time. BrickStor SP stores and protects Enterprise data at the edge, the core, or in the cloud.

Key features of BrickStor SP include:

Unique Cyberstorage Offering with Many Deployment Options: The BrickStor Security Platform can be deployed as an on-premises solution, on the customer’s existing infrastructure, or in the public cloud. BrickStor SP can also augment existing storage and enhance prior SAN and S3 compatible object storage investments.

The BrickStor Security Platform can be deployed as an on-premises solution, on the customer’s existing infrastructure, or in the public cloud. BrickStor SP can also augment existing storage and enhance prior SAN and S3 compatible object storage investments. Jumpstart Program for Sales Acceleration: Partners benefit from accelerated deal closure and opportunity expansion with the Jumpstart Program which allows prospects to fully experience the capabilities of BrickStor SP in their own environment free for 90-days. This program helps partners truly understand the solution and its benefits.

Partners benefit from accelerated deal closure and opportunity expansion with the Jumpstart Program which allows prospects to fully experience the capabilities of BrickStor SP in their own environment free for 90-days. This program helps partners truly understand the solution and its benefits. Exclusive Benefits and Savings for Customers: RackTop’s Jumpstart and Cyber Relief Programs lower risk and demonstrate value to the customer by shortening the sales and buying cycle with a proven solution.

RackTop’s Jumpstart and Cyber Relief Programs lower risk and demonstrate value to the customer by shortening the sales and buying cycle with a proven solution. Streamlined Tiers That Are Simple to Upgrade: RackTop has lowered the barrier to entry into the Channel Partner Program with the creation of an Authorized Tier, which features lower revenue commitments. Premier Partners benefit from deeper discounts and joint business planning sessions.

Learn more about RackTop’s Channel Partner Program and apply to become a partner on our website: https://www.racktopsystems.com/channel-partners/

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2021, Julia Palmer, 22 July 2021

About RackTop Systems

RackTop Systems, a leading and innovative provider of data security solutions in the Cyberstorage market, is headquartered in Fulton, MD and offers expertise in North America. Learn more information at www.racktopsystems.com.

