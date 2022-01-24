Radius Health to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Live Webcast on Thursday, May 5, 2022

BOSTON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Information:
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1 (866) 323-7965
International Dial-In Number: 1 (346) 406-0961
Conference ID: 5844208
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nmcknbsv

A replay of the conference call will be available on May 5th at 11:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s website for 12 months. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for International, using conference ID number 5844208. The live audio webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website, https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations. The full text of the announcement and financial results will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Radius
Radius Health is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. Our team works collaboratively and relentlessly to advance our therapies; all with the goal of improving the lives of patients, their families, and their caregivers. The Radius portfolio consists of commercial and clinical development assets, including early to late-stage drug candidates. Find out more at www.radiuspharm.com.

Investor & Media Relations Contact:
Ethan Holdaway
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (617) 583-2017

