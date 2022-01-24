Renowned Wound Care Key Opinion Leaders Presented Arch Therapeutics’ AC5® Advanced Wound System at 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring

Additional data covered a variety of specialties, including vascular surgery, plastic surgery, general surgery, and podiatry, to further support clinical efficacy of AC5® Advanced Wound System in acute, chronic, and challenging wounds.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), a marketer and developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, today announced that two clinical case reports on the use of AC5® Advanced Wound System (“AC5”) were presented as Poster Presentations and three additional cases were presented during a live Open Air Studio session at the 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring. The Open Air Studio video, featuring Terry Treadwell, MD, FACS, and Brock Liden, DPM, will be shared as it becomes available from SAWC.

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, President and CEO of Arch, said, “The data continues to support that the observed clinical benefits provided by AC5® Advanced Wound System may be a game-changer for interventional wound care, which includes acute, chronic, and challenging wounds.”

The clinical case reports examined the use of AC5® Advanced Wound System in patients with challenging wounds:

A New Treatment Modality to Expedite Healing in the Case of a Transmetatarsal Breakdown

Jean W. Gillon, MD – Vascular Surgeon, Sequoia Hospital

Poster Number: CS-004

Summary: This case report presents a patient with a history of several co-morbidities, a prior left below-the-knee amputation, and a recent right transmetatarsal amputation that was failing, resulting in extensive wet and dry gangrene. Due to the extensive infection, a right below-the- knee amputation was recommended. A second opinion was sought, and the surgeon’s treatment strategy included weekly debridement and application of AC5®. After three weekly applications of AC5®, the wound bed was filled with healthy pink granulation tissue. This strategy played a crucial role in saving the limb and avoiding further amputation. Treatment of other patients using AC5® Advanced Wound System may provide better understanding and outcomes for diverse wounds prone to failure and breakdown.

View Poster

Optimizing the Wound Bed for Application of a Skin Graft with a Novel Adaptive Self-Assembling Peptide Barrier Scaffold and Peptide Technology

Thomas A. Davenport, MD – Plastic Surgeon, Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC

Poster Number: CS-109

Summary: This series presents two cases using AC5® to optimize the wound bed prior to skin grafting. The first case was a traumatic wound on which a prior skin graft had failed, resulting in bone and tendon exposure. The second case was a post Mohs surgery resulting with a contour defect. Both cases required the wound bed to be filled with healthy tissue prior to closure with a skin graft. One application of AC5® was used to prepare and optimize the wound beds for skin graft, resulting in complete closure of the wounds. Using AC5® Advanced Wound System in wound bed preparation ahead of a graft with other patients may provide better understanding and outcomes for skin graft success.

View Poster

Dan Yrigoyen, Vice President of Sales for Arch Therapeutics, stated, “The clinical cases presented further confirm the commercialization opportunities for AC5® Advanced Wound System in patients with challenging wounds—across a variety of specialties.”

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch has received regulatory authorization to market AC5® Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat as medical devices in the United States and Europe, respectively. Arch’s development stage product candidates include AC5-G, AC5-V and AC5 Surgical Hemostat, among others.1,2

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our ability to recruit additional field sales representatives and their effectiveness, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to obtain the inclusion of our AC5® Advanced Wound System on targeted federal supply schedules, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ARTH Investor Relations

Toll Free: +1-855-340-ARTH (2784) (US and Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.archtherapeutics.com

or

Michael Abrams

Chief Financial Officer

Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Phone: 617-431-2333

Email: [email protected]

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

1 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.

2 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.