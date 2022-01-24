Rescale Launches First HPC Cloud Platform for Federal Agencies with New FedRAMP Authorization

AI-enabled secure computing cloud platform wins contract with Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rescale , the leader of high performance computing built for the cloud to accelerate engineering innovation, today announced it has successfully obtained FedRAMP Moderate Authority To Operate. The Rescale ScaleX Government platform is the first and only hybrid cloud HPC platform to secure this compliance status, dubbed Moderate Impact Level by the U.S. Department of Energy. The FedRAMP Moderate status and its security implications enable more U.S. Federal Agencies to confidently execute secure critical computing workloads on-demand.

“Rescale empowers engineers in federal agencies, helping them run their most complicated workloads faster and in a more secure manner, with higher performance and automated workflows integrated with more than 850 commercial and open source engineering and scientific applications,” said Ernest de Leon, Director of Rescale’s Security & Trust Office. “Rescale customers put rockets into space, create supersonic transports and develop new lines of medicine on our platform. We’re honored to already be partnered with the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory to help make the world a safer place.”

According to Grand View Research , within the overall HPC market (expected to reach $53.6 billion by 2027), government agencies represent the largest and fastest-growing category of adoption. Rescale’s ScaleX Government platform allows agencies to securely use both their cloud and on-premises HPC workloads to lower costs, accelerate innovation, power faster computer simulations, and allow the science and engineering communities to take advantage of the latest specialized architectures for machine learning and artificial intelligence without massive capital investments.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a United States government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The program enables government agencies to adopt cloud-based services such as Rescale ScaleX Government quickly and securely by reducing the cost and time of risk management requirements. Solutions authorized by the GSA FedRAMP PMO undergo a rigorous compliance assessment to ensure they meet and maintain the strict security and data management standards of government agencies.

While the program was designed to support federal agencies, according to Gartner*, there is increasing interest in the FedRAMP program from state and local agencies, tribal and non-US governments, companies in regulated industries and the defense industry, as well as non-profit and educational organizations.

Federal agencies can easily get started with Rescale in the FedRAMP Marketplace .

