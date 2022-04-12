Responsible Flushing Alliance Welcomes Dukal, LLC, Reckitt, and Spartan Chemical Company, Inc. as Newest Members

RFA’s alliance expands by three as California-Focused #FlushSmart Consumer Education Campaign Takes Shape

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) announced Dukal, LLC, Reckitt, and Spartan Chemical Company, Inc. as its newest contributing members in its growing alliance of manufacturers and innovators investing in a coordinated national effort to educate consumers on what not to flush.

In accordance with California’s Assembly Bill 818, which calls for proper labeling of disposable wipes with the “Do Not Flush” symbol and supported by a consumer education campaign, the RFA is launching its #FlushSmart program in California with the support of its now 26 contributing and advisory members. The campaign includes a series of educational materials and resources for consumers, educators, wastewater agencies, and other stakeholder groups to educate consumers on what should not be flushed down the toilet.

“As with any public education effort, it takes a village of leaders across industries, NGOs and government agencies to educate an entire state, particularly in a market as vast as California,” said Lara Wyss, president of the Responsible Flushing Alliance. “These added partnerships add a refreshing and necessary perspective on how the healthcare, consumer goods, and chemical product industries play a vital role in changing in consumer flushing behaviors – sharing how disposal of everyday essentials has a direct impact on our homes, community, and the environment at large.”

Dukal

Headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, and founded in 1991 by Gerry LoDuca, Dukal is a leader in the development and manufacturing of medical products. With an extensive national brand of products and customer-centric services, Dukal supports the delivery of healthcare products to the end-user, with the belief that enhancing family and community health is the way to a better future.

“As a new associate member of the Responsible Flushing Alliance, we look forward to furthering their work to increase public awareness about smart flushing habits. Here at Dukal, we believe better health leads to a better future, and look forward to working together to improve label guidelines and improve home health,” said Heather Llorca-Kropp, Vice President Marketing and Channel Management.

Reckitt

Parent company of some of the world’s most recognized household brands such as Lysol, Mucinex, Enfamil, Durex, Finish and more, Reckitt exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. Headquartered in Slough, England, and locally in Parsippany, New Jersey, Reckitt products are sold in nearly 200 countries.

“Partnering with the Responsible Flushing Alliance helps us further our reach in educating consumers around the proper usage, storage and disposal of our wipe products,” said Lisa Dreilinger, Senior Director of Regulatory and Government Affairs, Hygiene at Reckitt.

Spartan Chemical Company

Spartan Chemical Company, Inc. is a recognized leader in cleaning and sanitation solutions for the industrial and institutional market. As a proud US employer, Spartan formulates and manufactures high quality products from our state-of-the-art facility in Maumee, OH and sells both domestically and internationally through a select network of distribution. Spartan’s products and services are used in building service contractor, education, food service and processing, health care, industrial, lodging/hospitality, and vehicle care markets.

“Spartan is committed to the health and wellbeing of our customers, community and environment. Our collaboration with the Responsible Flushing Alliance strengthens this commitment with a specific focus on consumer education for proper product use throughout the product lifecycle,” said Rebecca Kaufold, Manager of Government Affairs and Sustainability at Spartan Chemical Company, Inc. “We are proud to be a member of RFA and look forward to the opportunity it provides us to further its mission.”

While these added partnerships are an exciting step for the RFA, the work to influence a positive change in responsible flushing habits continues. The RFA urges companies in the nonwovens industry, wastewater groups, or nonprofits related to water quality, sanitation, or personal care products to get in touch to learn more about opportunities to support the effort. For more information on the campaign or RFAs other supporting and advisory members, please visit www.flushsmartcalifornia.org or www.flushsmart.org, follow @flushsmart on Twitter and Facebook, or follow Responsible Flushing Alliance on LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Responsible Flushing Alliance

The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to national consumer education programs focused on what not to flush. RFA’s goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation’s sewage systems caused by objects and materials not designed to be flushed.

Responsible Flushing Alliance Coalition Members

Contributing Members: Albaad, ANDRITZ Group – Nonwoven Division, DUDE Products, Dukal LLC, Essity, First Quality, Glatfelter, Johnson & Johnson, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nehemiah Manufacturing, Nice-Pak and PDI, Papel Aralar S.A., Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, Rockline Industries, Sellars Nonwovens, Spartan Chemical, and Suominen Corp.; Advisory Members: California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA), National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC), H20 Global News, Toilet Board Coalition, and The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP)

Contacts

Lara Wyss, RFA



[email protected]

206-486-4570