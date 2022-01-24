Retrace Founder & CEO Ali Sadat DDS Recognized as Incisal Edge 40 Under 40

Nomination for Dr. Sadat showcases Retrace’s commitment to improve the entire dental landscape by using AI to unite and integrate the entire claims process

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Retrace, the first native-built AI healthcare clearinghouse to provide real time connectivity between dental practices and payers, today announced that their Founder and CEO, Ali Sadat, DDS, was honored as an Incisal Edge 40 Under 40 dentist.

Incisal Edge magazine, which spotlights the lives and lifestyles of dentists for more than a decade, is publishing its 12th annual compilation of the 40 best dentists in America under the age of 40. The hundreds of nominees were presented to an independent advisory board of dental professionals and thought leaders.

Since launching in October 2021, Retrace has filed over 25 patents, 8 of which have already been granted for their novel AI technology, established over 503 direct insurance connections, and is rapidly integrating with leading providers and Dental Service Organizations to improve oral health for millions of members.

“Being recognized amongst leading industry peers by Incisal Edge as a 40 Under 40 honoree exemplifies the hard work we poured into creating the most interconnected healthcare network,” said Retrace Founder and CEO, Ali Sadat, DDS. “Today with Retrace, patients, providers, and payers are benefiting from a seamless dental experience as a result of efficiency gains from the novel AI we’ve created. We are honored and humbled that this award is a testament to how Retrace supports every stakeholder in the dental ecosystem.”

​​About Retrace

Founded in 2016, Retrace enables real-time connectivity between payers, providers, and patients to provide instant value-based payments rooted in quality measures. Retrace’s network and Intelligent Automation solutions streamline the complexity of dental administration for all stakeholders. With scalable end-to-end services, powered by AI technology, Retrace delivers high quality, simple, and predictable healthcare. The company’s investors include Intel Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia. Retrace is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.retrace.ai.

