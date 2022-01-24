Rogers and OVIN Launch 5G Transportation Challenge

Enterprises that operate in Ontario can pitch, build and test a proof of concept using Rogers 5G to accelerate innovation in the transportation sector

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications and the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) have launched a 5G challenge for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that operate in Ontario to accelerate innovation in the automotive sector. Leveraging the Rogers 5G testbed in the David Johnston Research + Technology Park at the University of Waterloo and working with global leaders including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning division and Ericsson, Rogers is bringing together a best-in-class 5G ecosystem to drive the future of transportation technology.

“This 5G Transportation Challenge will bring to life innovative new transportation solutions driven by our world-class 5G network,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers Communications. “The whole sector is being transformed by the possibilities that come with 5G, and we’re confident that the smart-city use-cases that will come out of this new challenge will help fuel future innovation.”

As part of the challenge, mobility and transportation SMEs that operate in Ontario, including designers, innovators and strategists, are encouraged to envision how they might use the Rogers 5G network for an innovative and ultra-low latency application, using the benefits of 5G networks, high precision positioning technologies and multi-access edge computing (MEC).

Winners will be able to demonstrate and showcase their applications on site at the David Johnston Research + Technology Park using the Rogers 5G-enabled testbed, which is an element of the 5G Smart Campus lit up as part of the Rogers multi-year partnership with the University of Waterloo. Winners will also have the opportunity to innovate at the edge of the Rogers 5G network with AWS for edge computing and leverage high accuracy positioning technology from Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning division and Ericsson. Potential solutions may involve dynamic map sharing, more accurate navigation, smart infotainment, real-time traffic updates and infrastructure-assisted autonomous vehicle perception.

“Through OVIN, we’re building a network that is driving the future of the automotive and mobility sector to build safer, cleaner, and more efficient transportation,” said Raed Kadri, Head of OVIN. “Ontario is at the forefront of this industry transformation, and we are excited to partner with Rogers on this challenge, to continue to drive prosperity for the province through 5G innovation.”

“Our government recognizes that the development of new transportation technologies is key to unlocking economic growth and job creation throughout our province,” said Caroline Mulroney, Ontario Minister of Transportation. “This exciting new partnership between Rogers and the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network demonstrates our commitment to supporting Ontario-based innovation in the automotive sector.”

“This is exactly the kind of partnership that will help us position Ontario as a North American leader in developing and building the car of the future,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “The possibilities of 5G innovation are as limitless as the passion and ingenuity of Ontario’s entrepreneurs who will help us execute our Driving Prosperity auto plan and drive the future of transportation technology and infrastructure.”

SMEs are encouraged to submit their proof-of-concept ideas by May 2. On May 24, finalists will be announced and will be invited to pitch their ideas live to a panel of judges, which includes leaders from Rogers and the Ontario Centre for Innovation, as well as Ericsson, Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning division, AWS and the University of Waterloo. As part of the program, the winning SMEs will work closely with Rogers and its partners to help further develop their solutions. More information is available here.

Rogers is fueling the development of 5G in Canada by building a robust technology ecosystem of R&D partnerships, which has led to the development of innovative 5G firsts and use-cases in the transportation sector:

About Rogers

Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides world-class communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses on our award-winning networks. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we are dedicated to providing industry-leading wireless, cable, sports, and media to millions of customers across Canada. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: www.rogers.com or http://investors.rogers.com.

About the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN)

OVIN is an initiative of the Government of Ontario, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario’s position as a North American leader in advanced automotive technology and smart mobility solutions such as connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles and electric and low-carbon vehicle technologies. Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent and skills development, technology acceleration, business and technical supports, and demonstration grounds, OVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-made automotive and mobility technology companies.

