Rogers launches fibre-powered Ignite Internet Gigabit 2.5 symmetrical service

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers announced today that it has launched new fibre-powered Ignite Internet packages and bundles, with symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 2.5 Gigabits per second (Gbps). Existing Rogers customers that subscribe to Ignite Internet Gigabit 1.5 will be automatically upgraded to symmetrical speeds up to 2.5 Gbps starting today at no extra cost. Building on its commitment to provide leading next-generation products and services to its customers, Rogers is offering even faster download and upload speeds in a growing number of homes and neighbourhoods across Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

“Access to high-speed internet is critical and we are committed to bringing our fibre-powered network to more communities and neighbourhoods so customers will have access to our full suite of services, including the ultimate entertainment experience with Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream, with the award-winning Voice Remote,” said Robert Dépatie, President and Chief Operating Officer, Home and Business, Rogers Communications. “Our Ignite Internet packages and bundles, with even faster download and upload speeds, mean that customers can enjoy a more reliable, responsive connection for streaming music or movies, video conferencing or broadcasting live streams, as well as creating backups or saving large files to the cloud.”

Rogers has been proactively rolling out fibre-powered Internet service to more homes and businesses. With Rogers, customers will experience a faster, reliable and more responsive online experience, with more speed choices, that support even more devices and services than ever before. Rogers provides a reliable, fast and secure Wifi experience, with the most powerful WiFi technology for superior in-home coverage and speed, backed by its Ignite WiFi Satisfaction Guarantee. Rogers Ignite TM is Canada’s fastest and best performing home internet, as ranked by umlaut, a global leader in network benchmarking**.

The Future of Ignite Internet

Bringing more choice, reliability and faster speeds to Canadians, Rogers recently announced the successful completion of lab and customer trials on its fibre-powered network to deliver lightning-fast download and upload speeds of 8 Gbps, which will be available in select areas across Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland later this summer. As technology advances and Rogers completes milestones on its path towards 10 Gbps, the company continues to offer next-generation products and services to its customers, including bringing its fibre-powered network to more underserved communities and neighbourhoods.

Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides world-class communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses on our award-winning networks. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we are dedicated to providing industry-leading wireless, cable, sports, and media to millions of customers across Canada. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: www.rogers.com or http://investors.rogers.com.

*Fastest based on maximum download and upload speeds of up to 2.5 Gigabits per second available for fibre-to-the-home addresses

**Rogers achieved Best in Test in the umlaut Fixed Broadband Benchmarking Survey 2021; fastest based on active average download speeds measured. Visit https://www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada