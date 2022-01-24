Routeware to Launch New Brand and New Technology Solutions at WasteExpo 2022

PORTLAND, Ore., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Routeware today announced a number of new technology solutions that will debut at WasteExpo 2022.

“We’re thrilled to be getting back together with customers in person at WasteExpo, and we’re looking forward to hearing the ideas, suggestions, and wish-list items that have been percolating in their organizations. We’ll share our product roadmap and introduce new features,” said Tom Malone, CEO of Routeware.

Returning to the show for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Routeware will introduce new capabilities to help address ongoing sector challenges, such as fuel costs, risk mitigation and resilience, driver shortages, and recycling legislation:

Robust fuel-saving fleet decarbonization solutions : With the driver shortage, and the cost of fuel and rising rapidly, fleet efficiency remains a key priority for both municipal and private haulers. The latest generation of Routeware’s fleet automation solutions deliver robust and reliable service verification, photo and video capture across a wider range of Routeware’s on-board computers, and complete integration with industry-leading route optimization software to further drive productivity and efficiency.

: With the driver shortage, and the cost of fuel and rising rapidly, fleet efficiency remains a key priority for both municipal and private haulers. The latest generation of Routeware’s fleet automation solutions deliver robust and reliable service verification, photo and video capture across a wider range of Routeware’s on-board computers, and complete integration with industry-leading route optimization software to further drive productivity and efficiency. Fully integrated, real-time video : The expanded use of video by haulers to improve both customer service and safety is also evident in the unique integration of real-time video services into the back-office solutions for customer management, routing, and dispatch. By giving customer service staff the evidence they need to push back on false complaints, they can significantly reduce the frequency of go-backs and the volume of future calls.

: The expanded use of video by haulers to improve both customer service and safety is also evident in the unique integration of real-time video services into the back-office solutions for customer management, routing, and dispatch. By giving customer service staff the evidence they need to push back on false complaints, they can significantly reduce the frequency of go-backs and the volume of future calls. Better digital engagement and experiences: Customer service and experience remain high priorities in a competitive market, and Routeware continues to see the rapidly increasing use of online communication, education, and self-service technology as a key trend in the waste and recycling sector — and one it is eager to work on with customers. In areas such as customer service, recycling education and engagement, and commerce, Routeware has developed digital tools that allow haulers to embed the necessary functionality on their own websites — and via custom apps — to allow residents and businesses to self-serve online.

Visitors to the Routeware booth #3550 will have the opportunity to demo the new technology and play the Waste Sorting Game to test their knowledge about recycling across the US. Clients are invited to participate in focus-group sessions at the booth and meet with senior leadership.

Routeware will kick things off Monday morning with WasteExpo’s first learning session at 8:15 a.m. “Mobile Apps: The Waste and Recycling Industry at Your Fingertips” will feature ReCollect account executive Ryan Buhay, a past Waste360 40 Under 40 Award recipient, and Routeware clients Waste Connections and City of Austin.

Routeware has been digitally transforming the waste and recycling industry for over 20 years. Our mission is to help waste and recycling operators use technology to delight customers, improve operations, and protect our planet. Routeware solutions are used by smart cities and haulers in every US state, across Canada, and in the United Kingdom, benefiting over 50M people. Find out more at www.routeware.com.

ReCollect, a Routeware Company, provides digital recycling education and outreach tools that make it easier for governments, haulers, and universities to connect and engage with the people they serve. Our solutions save time and resources, and help foster better recyclers. For more information, visit www.recollect.net.

