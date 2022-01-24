Rubius Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is biologically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™ for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced plans to report first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, before market open.

The company will not be hosting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.

About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to biologically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics was recently named among the 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, and its manufacturing site was recently named 2021 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

Contacts:
Investors
Lori Murray, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
[email protected]

Media
Marissa Hanify, Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

