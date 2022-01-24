RudderStack Achieves Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RudderStack today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation.

Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase the customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery. As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three-phase process – run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill any gaps, and refine documentation for our mutual customers.

By earning this designation, RudderStack has proven their products have met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the RudderStack products they use today work well with BigQuery or save time on evaluating them, if not already using.

Being part of the program, RudderStack gets more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google Cloud partner engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps.

With RudderStack, customers can easily collect behavioral data from web or app sources and transactional data from CRM tools. This data can then be sent in real time to BigQuery to build a full view of the customer and activated with best-of-breed marketing, product, and business intelligence tools.

“Businesses are increasingly deploying multiple partner applications and platforms alongside BigQuery, and the ability to integrate and move data across multiple applications and environments is often a critical component of a business’s digital transformation,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “The Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation validates that RudderStack’s customer data platform integrates seamlessly and effectively with BigQuery, ensuring customers can more quickly and easily turn data into insights.”

“Today’s developers, data analysts, and product teams need secure access to customer data in real time so they can make better decisions for their businesses,” said Soumyadeb Mitra, CEO of RudderStack. “RudderStack’s relationship with BigQuery turns the BigQuery warehouse into a customer data platform where teams can collect, transform, and route customer data with event streaming, ETL, and reverse ETL.”

