Russell Investments Hires Endowment Expert

Samantha Foster to focus on investment solutions for non-profits

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Russell Investments has hired Samantha Foster as managing director of non-profit OCIO solutions. Foster joined the firm from the University of Southern California (USC) endowment, where she spent 10 years as Managing Director in the Investment Office.

“Sam’s experience in the endowment space will be a tremendous asset as she leads our efforts in non-profit OCIO,” said Lisa Schneider, managing director, Non-Profits & Health Care Systems and Head of Market Leadership at Russell Investments. “She will work closely with our Client CIOs, Client COOs and our Investment Division teams to bring the full power of our OCIO solutions to bear for asset owners.”

Having overseen $2 billion assets for one of the top endowments in the U.S., Foster has deep expertise into the unique needs of non-profit institutions including investing across asset classes, risk, asset allocation and operations management. Foster also oversaw the pension plan and charitable trust investments.

“Sam is recognized for her ability to navigate and manage complex portfolios and for her creativity in generating solutions,” said Charlie Shaffer, Global Head of Distribution at Russell Investments.

Prior to joining USC, Foster was an associate director at Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company, where she served as Chair of the Risk Management Committee and invested across hedge fund strategies. She began her investment career as a research analyst with Bailard, Biehl & Kaiser.

Working with industry groups, including leadership of the Standards Board for Alternative Investments and Women in Institutional Investing Network, Foster has advocated for investment transparency, detailed risk reporting, ESG policy, and inclusive work cultures. Foster holds a Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF).

Foster earned her M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.S. from the California Institute of Technology.

“As a pioneer of outsourced investment solutions, Russell Investments has decades of experience in investment management,” said Foster. “It is a privilege to join this team and continue to deliver Russell’s extensive investment capabilities to non-profit asset owners.”

About Russell Investments

Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm providing a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 86-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve the financial security of its clients. The firm is the world’s seventh-largest investment adviser, with $2.9 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 6/30/2021) and $340.8 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2021) for clients in 32 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Toronto, Tokyo, and Shanghai.

Contacts

Steve Claiborne, corporate communications, [email protected]